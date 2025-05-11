Chilling selfie surfaces of Bryan Kohberger taken just before arrest

Bryan Kohberger, a quadruple murder suspect, was featured in Dateline NBC's latest episode. The episode, titled The Terrible Night on King Road, was an investigation of the horrifying murders of four students and housemates from the University of Idaho on November 13, 2022.

Ad

According to an NBC News article published on May 9, 2025, a program about serial killer Ted Bundy was found in the search history on Kohberger's phone when the law enforcement officials collected the data forensically.

Additionally, investigators discovered a selfie of Kohberger wearing a black hoodie, dated December 28, 2022.

The outfit closely resembled one worn by infamous serial killer Ted Bundy in a program that Kohberger had previously watched on YouTube.

What charges is Bryan Kohberger facing?

Ad

Trending

30-year-old Bryan Kohberger was a doctoral student of criminal justice at Washington State University. On December 30, 2022, he was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania.

Kohberger faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20, and one charge of felony count of burglary.

In May 2023, PEOPLE reported that a judge entered not guilty pleas for the murder suspect after he chose to remain silent during the hearing.

Ad

What did Bryan Kohberger's phone's search history reveal?

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the NBC News article, Kohberger's phone’s search history revealed a Google search for "University of Idaho Murders" and a YouTube video about the King Road victims.

Notably, the victims’ residence was located at 1122 King Road.

The accused's browsing history also included dozens of Instagram photos of female students from the University of Idaho as well as Washington State University. Many of those students were pictured in bathing suits.

Ad

Disturbingly, several of those women in the pictures were either close friends or followers of three of the victims, Gonclaves, Kernodle, and Mogen.

In late September 2022, Kohberger’s browsing history revealed an internet search for “Sociopathic Traits in College Student.”

The following month, he searched for pornography using disturbing keywords such as “drugged” and “sleeping.”

That month, another search in his mobile history read, “Can psychopaths behave prosocially?”

Bryan Kohberger's DNA was found on a possible murder weapon

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to an NBC News article published on March 20, 2025, court documents released at the time revealed that prosecutors said Bryan Kohberger's Amazon activity showed he had purchased a Ka-Bar knife approximately eight months before the murders.

According to the NBC News article, an investigator had found a tan leather knife sheath on the bed next to Mogen's body.

A Moscow police officer had written in his report:

"The sheath was later processed and had 'Ka-Bar' 'USMC' and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it. The Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA (suspect Profile) left on the button snap of the knife sheath."

Ad

The investigators had covertly picked up a trash bag from outside the suspect's parents' house to cross-check the DNA, and it was a statistical match to Kohberger's.

His lawyers planned to argue that the sheath may have been planted at the crime scene and did not prove that Bryan Kohberger had committed the murders.

Dateline NBC airs on NBC on Fridays at 9/8c pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More