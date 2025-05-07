Christopher Fulmer's murder: A complete timeline of events 

Christopher Fulmer’s murder in 2012 marked one of the most violent crimes in Blue Earth, Minnesota. On the night of February 20, Brian Daniel Freeman entered his estranged wife Candice Freeman’s home wearing a mask and carrying a hammer. Freeman, who suspected Candice was romantically involved with Fulmer, confronted them in an upstairs bedroom.

Freeman killed Christopher Fulmer with head blows, then assaulted Candice and her teenage daughters, inflicting critical injuries including skull fractures and the loss of Candice’s eye, as per a CBS report dated March 11, 2013.

After the assault, Freeman called 911 before fleeing the scene, later discarding bloody clothing and the murder weapon. He admitted to second-degree intentional murder and three counts of first-degree assault, and was sentenced to nearly 50 years, as per a Fairmont Sentinel report dated March 13, 2013.

The case was recently revisited in American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda, where the investigation’s details and aftermath were explored.

Christopher Fulmer murder timeline explored: Key moments from the case

The murder of Christopher Fulmer on February 20, 2012, in Blue Earth, Minnesota, remains one of the town’s most shocking tragedies. The chain of events began late at night when Brian Daniel Freeman, a 30-year-old from Ceylon, entered his estranged wife’s home wearing a mask and wielding a hammer. Jealousy was reportedly central to the crime.

According to police, Freeman suspected his wife, Candice Freeman, was romantically involved with Fulmer, which allegedly pushed him over the edge. Freeman entered the upstairs bedroom and brutally attacked 37-year-old Christopher Fulmer as he lay in bed.

Fulmer died at the scene from significant head trauma, while Candice and her two teenage daughters, ages 19 and 15, were also struck during the attack. Candice suffered severe injuries, including multiple skull fractures and the loss of one eye, as noted in court records, as per the CBS report dated February 11, 2013.

Freeman called 911 before leaving the scene. When authorities arrived, they found Fulmer dead and the other victims gravely injured. Freeman was later arrested. Evidence, including two masks and bloodstained clothing in a garbage bag, was recovered from his vehicle.

The investigation and trial proceedings

As the investigation progressed, authorities uncovered details revealing Freeman’s motive. Text messages between Freeman and Candice showed rising tensions. One message read, “R U Leving me for someone else,” suggesting Freeman’s growing suspicion and emotional turmoil as Pioneer Press report dated February 21, 2012.

Freeman admitted to second-degree murder and first-degree assault and received a 33-year prison term as part of a plea agreement. As cited in the Fairmont Sentinel report dated March 13, 2013, during sentencing, prosecutor Troy Timmerman remarked that Freeman showed little remorse, stating,

“He made some reference to the victim sharing in the blame… that was unexpected and unfortunate.”

According to court documents, Freeman will serve his sentence at a Minnesota correctional facility, with Oak Park Heights or Stillwater being the likely locations.

The case on American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda

Years later, the disturbing crime was revisited in a televised format. The story of Christopher Fulmer’s murder was featured in an episode of American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda, which aired on May 6, 2025, on Discovery ID and streamed on Max.

Actor Camron Mahler portrayed Freeman, highlighting the brutal nature of the crime and its emotional toll on the victims and the Blue Earth community. The brutal murder of Christopher Fulmer continues to resonate in Minnesota’s crime history.

