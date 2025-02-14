Cobra Kai season 6: Elizabeth Berkley's surprising cameo in the finale, explained

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 has finally arrived, offering a conclusion to the series. The last five episodes comprise several comebacks, character conflicts, and a few deaths. American actress Elizabeth Berkley makes an unexpected show in the second episode of season 6 part 3, titled Rattled.

Netflix now has all the episodes of Cobra Kai available for streaming. Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, the show is a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films, created by Robert Mark Kamen. Elizabeth Berkley makes a cameo in the series as Moon's mother Winnie.

Cobra Kai season 6: Elizabeth Berkley's surprising cameo in the finale

Elizabeth Berkley makes a cameo in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 as the mother of Moon (Hannah Kepple), marking her first on-screen appearance in the show. Berkley has previously starred in Saved by the Bell, playing Jessie Spano. For viewers of Saved by the Bell, Berkley's performance is particularly of note since she revisits her role of Jessie Spano in this fresh setting.

In the episode, titled Rattled, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) set up Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) on a blind date with Winnie to help him divert himself from his romantic troubles. At first, Chozen shows little interest, especially in light of Winnie's spiritual, earthy nature, and passion for Japanese culture.

Her discussion of tarot readings and reiki treatments goes against Chozen's pragmatic approach. However, over their shared love of Storage Wars, the two finally strike common ground. Winnie brings a different vitality as an earthy wanderer that contrasts with Chozen's austere, orderly demeanor.

Plot of Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 continues to build on its rivalry and emotional arcs established throughout the series. The final episodes of Cobra Kai focus on wrapping up the long-running conflict between the dojos, bringing emotional resolution and offering moments of self-reflection for many of the main characters.

The story is about Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who partake in high-stakes karate tournament. They endured traumatic events that occured when they lost to Kwon.

The show goes into more detail about Daniel's thoughts and how hard it is for him to balance his family life with Mr. Miyagi's lessons. At the same time, Johnny has to deal with the consequences of his past actions, especially the problems he caused between him and his son Robby, as well as the duties of being a father.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is mostly about the characters' personal growth, and not limited to their karate competitions with other people.

The war between the dojos is still going on, and both Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do are training for the Sekai Taikai global tournament. People from the past and the present leave their mark as the stakes rise.

Terry Silver still has a lot of power over Cobra Kai, and he is pushing the limits of his dojo's philosophy, which makes the conflict more dangerous. On the other hand, characters like Tory (Peyton List) and Sam (Mary Mouser) have to deal with their own changing identities and moral problems.

Read more: Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 ending explained: Who dies in the final showdown?

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is available to stream on Netflix.

