CoComelon season 13: Full list of voice cast and characters explored

CoComelon season 13 is the latest season of the children's animated series. It's scheduled to be released on Netflix on May 26, 2025. The show made its debut on the streaming platform in June 2020, leading to its transition from a popular YouTube channel to a widely streamed TV series.

Ad

The show revolves around the adventures of a young boy named JJ, his family, and his friends. Together, they explore the world around them through fun, music and everyday experiences. It uses nursery rhymes, original children's songs, 3D animations and easy storytelling to teach early childhood lessons engagingly and entertainingly.

Ava Madison Gray voices JJ, while Hannah An voices JJ's older sister, Yoyo. While Gray also voices JJ's friend, Bella, An voices Tomtom, as well as the collective School Children. There are many other voice cast members, including Kristen Princiotta, Brody Yun, Brittany Taylor and Jake Tickner.

Ad

Trending

Complete list of CoComelon season 13 voice cast

1) Ava Madison Gray as JJ and Bella

Ava Madison Gray voices JJ and Bella in CoComelon (Image via Instagram/@avamadisongray)

Ava Madison Gray voices JJ, a curious and adventurous young boy who leads the series. He lives with his loving parents, Patrick and Melissa, and is the youngest of three siblings, with an older brother, TomTom, and an older sister, Yoyo.

Ad

Gray also voices Bella, JJ's friend. Bella is a kind and empathetic introvert. She expresses herself through artistic creations.

Born in April 2007, Ava Madison Gray began performing when she was 5. She sang in the Voices of Hope Children's Choir and has also appeared in several theater plays such as The Secret Garden and Matilda the Musical.

Also Read: 5 American football movies and shows to watch

2) Kristen Princiotta as Melissa

Kristen Princiotta voices Melissa in CoComelon (Image via Instagram/@kristenprinciottavocals)

Kristen Princiotta voices Melissa, JJ's devoted mother. Melissa has farm roots, which allow her to navigate her family life with confidence, and she loves yoga. Princiotta also voices Mimi the Mouse.

Ad

Kristen Princiotta is well known for her strong reading skills and amazing vocals. She's often hired for classical, theater, and pop sessions, as she continues to pursue a career in session singing.

Also Read: 7 racing movies and shows to watch before the release of F1

3) Jake Tickner as Patrick

Jay Tickner voices Patrick in CoComelon (Image via Instagram/@thenewfangledfour)

Jake Tickner voices Patrick. Patrick is JJ, TomTom, and Yoyo's goofy father, who loves to keep his family laughing with his silly dances and other creative means. He's a construction worker and enjoys introducing his children to new knowledge every day.

Ad

Tickner began performing as a bass in his high school’s vocal quartet. He graduated with a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from California State University and is a member of an a cappella quartet, named The Newfangled Four. He has also voiced characters in the animated series Clash-A-Rama! and Flawed: The Musical.

4) Reese Lores as Nina

Reese Lores as Nina in CoComelon (Image via Instagram/@reeselores)

Reese Lores voices Nina, one of JJ's friends. Nina is a third-generation Mexican-American girl who is passionate about football. She loves to inspire her friends and family with her adventurous spirit and leadership.

Ad

Reese Lores has performed in several stage plays, like Beauty & the Beast, Annie, and Through the Looking Glass. She has also voiced Mia in the Netflix animated movie, Leo.

Also Read: The Last Rodeo ending explained: Did Joe Wainwright win the PBR Legends Championship?

Supporting voice cast of CoComelon season 13

A still from CoComelon (Image via YouTube/CoComelon)

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others voice key characters in the animated TV series. Here are the actors and the characters they play:

Ad

Hannah An as YoYo and TomTom

Brody Yun as Nico

Alice Cho as Cece

Cruz Flateau as Cody

Brittany Taylor as Miss Applebury

Toni Lorene Baker as Cody's mom, Toni

Robert Ellis Knight as Cody's Dad, Kwame

CoComelon season 13 is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More