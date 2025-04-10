Season 3 of Mike White's satirical comedy-drama series, The White Lotus, premiered on February 16, 2025. The show prominently showcases various Thai beverages. Warner Bros. collaborated with the Nestlé-owned brand Coffee Mate, leading the beverage company to launch coffee creamers inspired by the show.

Ad

One flavor that has garnered significant attention is the piña colada-flavored Coffee Maker. A piña colada-flavored drink is featured in the final episode of The White Lotus season 3, and the scene with that drink was not nearly as enjoyable as some might have anticipated.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from The White Lotus, episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

Price of Coffee Mate's piña colada-flavored Coffee Creamer explored

Ad

Trending

In the U.S., fans can buy Coffee Mate's piña colada-flavored Coffee Creamer at Target and Walmart. Customers can pick it up from these retailers or order online for home delivery. Currently, it is not available on Amazon.

The 28-ounce bottle of Coffee Mate's piña colada-flavored Coffee Creamer is priced at around $3.98 at Walmart and $3.99 at Target. The availability of the product may vary by location. It is recommended to check with local stores or their online platforms for the most accurate pricing information.

Ad

Also read: Does Lochlan meet his end in The White Lotus season 3 finale? Details explored

Why is Coffee Mate's The White Lotus-inspired piña colada-flavored Coffee Creamer going viral?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The White Lotus finale episode, titled "Amor Fati," concludes with several surprises. One of the most striking scenes features the Ratliff family patriarch, Timothy Ratliff, preparing to commit homicide by serving poison-laced piña colada cocktails to his wife, Victoria, and older children, Saxon and Piper.

The only family member he spares is his younger son, Lochlan Ratliff, who claimed he would be fine even without the extravagant lifestyle their wealth provided. A failed business plan had left Timothy Ratliff facing financial and legal troubles. He planned to kill his family to spare them from suffering upon returning home to North Carolina.

Ad

However, just after taking a few sips, Timothy changes his mind and knocks the drink out of Saxon's hands. Timothy claims,

"The coconut milk is off."

That claim certainly stops his family from drinking the piña colada cocktail. However, no one remembers to rinse the blender in which Timothy had made the poisoned cocktails. The next morning, Lochlan uses the same blender to make his protein shake and has a near-death experience.

Ad

Also read: "The coconut milk is off" - The White Lotus season 3 wraps up with a scene that's comedy gold and perfect for memes.

Coffee Mate president Daniel Jhung was unaware of the plot related to the piña colada-flavored Coffee Creamer

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on April 9, 2025, Coffee Mate president Daniel Jhung revealed that neither he nor the marketing team were aware of the storyline connected to their piña colada-flavored Coffee Creamer. Jhung stated:

"Obviously, the writers keep this [under] lock and key, so we didn’t know that piña colada was such a featured part of the last episode. I will say that in hindsight, we were showing the different flavors, and the fact that ‘The White Lotus’ team was like, ‘Oh, you know, piña colada is a really good idea, you should go in that direction’—it now kind of makes sense."

Ad

Jhung also claimed that creating a flavor like this is a leap of faith, hoping that the jokes about the piña colada drink being poisonous will not harm the product's sales.

The White Lotus season 3 is available to stream on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More