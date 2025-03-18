Common Side Effects episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Following this week's episode, fans can certainly expect Common Side Effects episode 9 to be a big one. With only two more episodes left to go in the show, fans will be treated to the penultimate outing this week which is titled Cliff's Edge. So, for those excited, they can tune in for the episode when it premieres on Adult Swim on this Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Going into Common Side Effects episode 9, fans can finally expect to have many of their questions be answered. As the show continues to build up to a huge explosive finale, it certainly looks like episode 9 will be bringing many of those elements together given that many of the characters are left in many interesting situations.

Release timing for Common Side Effects episode 9 explored

Common Side Effects episode 9 will be released at the same time as every other episode. Fans can tune in for the episode on Adult Swim on March 23 at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time. However, the episode will premiere at a different time in different regions. The table below will tell fans when the episode will premiere in their region.

Episode Release Date Time Zone Episode Release Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday, March 23, 2025 Mountain Time 09:30 pm Sunday, March 23, 2025 Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday, March 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm

Where to watch Common Side Effects episode 9?

Fans can tune in for Common Side Effects episode 9 when it premieres on Adult Swim on March 23, 2025. However, if fans miss the broadcast, they can tune in for the episode the next day on Max. To watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to Max.

If they already have a subscription to the service then the show will be available at no further cost.

Recap of Common Side Effects episode 8

Episode 8 begins with Marshall waking up in a morgue and being taken out by Amelia. Following this, Marshall goes to pick up Socrates from Frances' apartment and is met by her there. Shocked to see her friend alive, Marshall dismisses her and tells her Reutical will never release a product like the mushroom. Turns out, his fears are right as Reutical ends up shutting down the mushroom program.

With this, Frances loses her job as well and so does Rick. This decision comes from Jonas as he believes the product shouldn't be released as it will send the world into chaos. But at the end of the episode, it is revealed that Jonas himself is going through a terminal illness himself.

Copano and Harrington dig deep into the conspiracy too and find out that Amelia checked out Marshall's body from the morgue as they were deep into investigating the situation. Rick also ends up asking Frances if she wants to go into business with him while holding a blue mushroom in his hand.

The episode then ends with Marshall going back to his trailer in North Carolina where Jarvis has turned his house into a lab. There he is met by Hildy who seems to be working on the mushrooms too.

What can fans expect from Common Side Effects episode 9?

Going into Common Side Effects episode 9 fans can certainly expect to see more of how Marshall reacts to Hildy working on the mushrooms as well. Not only that, but given how careful he has tried to be of her - this will certainly lead to a clash between the both.

Alongside that, fans can also expect to see Copano and Harrington continue to dig deeper into the conspiracy of mushrooms as they finally start uncovering all the secrets.

For further updates on Common Side Effects episode 9, stay tuned with us.

