Creature Commandos: Release date, cast, where to watch and more

James Gunn's brand new DC Universe is all ready to launch as Creature Commandos is set to release soon. Being the first project of the new DC Universe, the series will premiere its first two episodes on December 5, 2024, on Max. Created by James Gunn for television, this animated series follows a ragtag group of supervillains and monsters as they are sent on a dangerous mission together.

Creature Commandos will be picking up after the events of Peacemaker season 1 and will feature characters like Rick Flag Sr., John Economos, Eric Frankenstein, Circe, and more. The series will also be a part of DCU's first chapter Gods and Monsters.

Alongside that, fans can also expect DC characters like Amanda Waller and Weasel, who appeared in the previous DC cinematic universe, to show up in this too. They will also be portrayed by the same actors who portrayed them previously. The series will also consist of over seven episodes, all of which were written by James Gunn himself.

Trending

Where to watch Creature Commandos?

Expand Tweet

Creature Commandos can be exclusively watched on Max when it premieres on December 5, 2024, in the United States of America and other regions it is available in. Fans will be able to tune in for the first two episodes on the day of release. However, the time of release hasn't been revealed by Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios yet.

For fans in India and the UK, it hasn't been revealed when and where the show will be premiering. However, Max originals usually premiere on JIO Cinema in India while they premiere on Sky and Now in the United Kingdom.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. If they already have a subscription to the service then the series will be available to them at no further cost. Interested viewers can purchase a Max subscription for $9.99 a month or $99.99 for an entire year.

Cast of Creature Commandos explored

Expand Tweet

The cast for the upcoming DC animated series includes actors like Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and more. Here is the entire cast list for the upcoming DC series.

Steve Agee as Economos

Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana

Anya Chalotra as Circe

Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel

David Harbour as Frankenstein

Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus & Clayface

Indira Varma as The Bride

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

What is Creature Commandos about?

Expand Tweet

Creature Commandos is an upcoming DC animated series created by James Gunn. The show is a project developed by DC Studios and is the official start of James Gunn's brand-new DC Universe. It will be the official start of the new DCU and will establish a new canon. The official logline of the series as per Warner Bros. Discovery reads:

"CREATURE COMMANDOS tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails…they’re your last, worst option."

The series will also be following the events of the first Peacemaker season where Amanda Waller is not allowed to create a task force with humans anymore. Hence, she creates a team filled with monsters led by Rick Flag Sr. For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback