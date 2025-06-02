Criminal Code season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives

Criminal Code season 1 is a Brazilian crime drama series that premiered on Netflix in November 2023. The series is based on the real-life 2017 heist in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay. Created by Leonardo Levis, the show opens with a massive robbery that links the criminal underworld that has been involved in crimes over the Brazil-Paraguay border. It is also known as DNA Do Crime.

The scene acts as a segue to introduce one of the lead detectives, Benício, who is in search of Soulless, the criminal he believes is responsible for his partner's death. With the help of Detective Suellen, he delves into the investigation to uncover the vast criminal network responsible for crimes over the border.

The official synopsis for Criminal Code season 1, as per Netflix, reads:

"Federal police officers follow a DNA trail to solve a robbery beyond Brazil's borders in this explosive drama series inspired by real crimes."

Comprising eight episodes, with each being approximately one hour, the show's cast is led by Maeve Jinkings as Suellen and Rômulo Braga as Benício and has a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb.

As per Netflix's records, season 1 gained massive traction from fans all over the world after its premiere. The show reached the Top 10 most viewed shows in over 71 countries, including the United States. Criminal Code season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 4, 2025.

The true identity of Soulless in Criminal Code season 1

In Criminal Code season 1, as the investigation gains momentum, Benício and Suellen embrace an advanced forensic technique through DNA analysis to identify the criminals. The investigators start gathering DNA traces from a series of crime scenes related to several large-scale robberies and prison escape attempts.

A shocking revelation occurs when a DNA sample left behind at the Prosegur crime scene is matched with one from an earlier violent crime in which Benício's previous partner was killed. This surprise link connects the two disparate crimes and leads to a common criminal mastermind known only by his nickname, Sem Alma (Soulless).

Sem Alma is a specter in the world of crime, feared for his tactical savviness and ruthless tactics, but never captured on film nor ever before recognized by authorities. The agents laboriously reconstruct his path by way of genetic matches at bombed-out hideout tunnels and deserted safe houses.

As they close in, they learn that he is not only a cunning thief but an ideological offender. The pursuit becomes more and more personal for Benício when he realizes that Sem Alma was the one behind the fatal prison break that killed his partner, Santos.

The final confrontation in Criminal Code season 1

A still from Criminal Code season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Criminal Code season 1 culminates in a dramatic showdown between Benício and Sem Alma. Employing cell phone triangulation, financial monitoring, and an ultimate hit in the DNA database, the team converges on the gang's hideout along the border.

Sem Alma, faithful to his myth, makes one final bid for freedom with the aid of an explosion-lined underground tunnel. But a tip from a gangster, double-crossed and deductive sleight of hand by Suellen, prevents the agents from letting the escape succeed.

During the dramatic showdown, Benício faces off against Sem Alma, who recalls the murder with cold detachment. The arrest is made after quite some struggle and bloodshed. In the end, the criminal network begins dismantling, with the additional arrest of The Ambassador, who later escapes custody. This development sets the stage for intensified conflicts and deeper investigations in the upcoming season.

Criminal Code season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

