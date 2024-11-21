Cruel Intentions (2024) soundtrack: A definitive guide to every song in the series

Over two decades after the original, Amazon Prime Video has come back with a reboot of Cruel Intentions, this time in the form of a series. With all eight episodes premiering on November 21, 2024, the series has already made an impression on fans, and not necessarily in the most positive way.
The new series adaptation stars Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil and Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont, Caroline's step-brother. It is a more contemporary take on the story that has come to be considered a cult classic in the past two decades.
Much like the 1999 movie, Prime Video's Cruel Intentions is also filled with some excellent music, with many songs playing important roles in the progression of the storyline. Interestingly, the season finale also used The Verve’s Bitter Sweet Symphony, which was also used in the movie version, effectively creating a clever link between the two that will not be apparent to many viewers.
Apart from that, almost all the episodes of Cruel Intentions also feature some brilliant songs, which are sure to gain traction as more viewers watch the show. Without further ado, let us check the entire track list featured in the latest Amazon Prime Video show.
Every song used in Cruel Intentions
Here is a list of every song featured in the latest Amazon Prime Video show.
Episode 1: Alpha
- Rebel Girl by Goodwerks & Jaguar Jonze
- bad idea right by Olivia Rodrigo
- Want Not A Need by Kidd Kenn feat. Baby Tate
- Winning by LG Malique
- Wolf by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Episode 2: Beta
- Stella maris diceris (Cantio) by Petra Noskaiova
- Selfish Soul by Sudan Archives
- all-american bitch by Olivia Rodrigo
Episode 3: Gamma
- Sports! by Dream Wife
- Smoke by Caroline Polachek
Episode 4: Delta
- My Kiss Era by bar italia
- We In This by O-M
- Woah! by Deante’ Hitchcock
Episode 5: Epsilon
- Runs In the Family by Amanda Palmer
- Watch Me by Nathalie McLachlan Barnhill & Penguin Asylum
- Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington feat. Small Jam
- Make Me Over by The Escorts
- Every You Every Me by Lisa Mitchell
Episode 6: Zeta
- Schoolgirl by Annie Taylor
- Brand New Bitch by COBRAH
Episode 7: Eta
- C’est La Vie by B*Witched
- Pretty by Puma Blue
- Manmade Horrors by Dorian Electra
- Roads by Portishead
Episode 8: Theta
- Break It To Me Gently by Brenda Lee
- Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve
What is Cruel Intentions all about?
Based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, the series is also a reboot of the 1999 film of the same name. Developed by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, the series follows step-siblings Caroline and Lucien as they strive to maintain their position on the social ladder after they enter a Washington D.C. college.
The synopsis for the series reads:
"At Manchester College, step-siblings Caroline and Lucien work to stay on top of the social ladder. After a hazing scandal, they plot to seduce, Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States, to maintain power."
The cast of the series additionally features Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, and Khobe Clarke, among many others.
Where to watch Cruel Intentions?
As an Amazon production, the series has premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Currently, there are no other options for streaming it but other methods may be introduced in the future.
For those without a subscription, Prime Video's cheapest plan comes for $8.99 monthly. Students can avail it even lower at $7.49 monthly.
All the episodes of Cruel Intentions are available for streaming right now. Stay tuned for more updates.