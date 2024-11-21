Cruel Intentions (2024) soundtrack: A definitive guide to every song in the series

Over two decades after the original, Amazon Prime Video has come back with a reboot of Cruel Intentions, this time in the form of a series. With all eight episodes premiering on November 21, 2024, the series has already made an impression on fans, and not necessarily in the most positive way.

The new series adaptation stars Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil and Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont, Caroline's step-brother. It is a more contemporary take on the story that has come to be considered a cult classic in the past two decades.

Much like the 1999 movie, Prime Video's Cruel Intentions is also filled with some excellent music, with many songs playing important roles in the progression of the storyline. Interestingly, the season finale also used The Verve’s Bitter Sweet Symphony, which was also used in the movie version, effectively creating a clever link between the two that will not be apparent to many viewers.

Apart from that, almost all the episodes of Cruel Intentions also feature some brilliant songs, which are sure to gain traction as more viewers watch the show. Without further ado, let us check the entire track list featured in the latest Amazon Prime Video show.

Every song used in Cruel Intentions

Here is a list of every song featured in the latest Amazon Prime Video show.

Episode 1: Alpha

Rebel Girl by Goodwerks & Jaguar Jonze

bad idea right by Olivia Rodrigo

Want Not A Need by Kidd Kenn feat. Baby Tate

Winning by LG Malique

Wolf by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Episode 2: Beta

Stella maris diceris (Cantio) by Petra Noskaiova

Selfish Soul by Sudan Archives

all-american bitch by Olivia Rodrigo

Episode 3: Gamma

Sports! by Dream Wife

Smoke by Caroline Polachek

Episode 4: Delta

My Kiss Era by bar italia

We In This by O-M

Woah! by Deante’ Hitchcock

Episode 5: Epsilon

Runs In the Family by Amanda Palmer

Watch Me by Nathalie McLachlan Barnhill & Penguin Asylum

Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington feat. Small Jam

Make Me Over by The Escorts

Every You Every Me by Lisa Mitchell

Episode 6: Zeta

Schoolgirl by Annie Taylor

Brand New Bitch by COBRAH

Episode 7: Eta

C’est La Vie by B*Witched

Pretty by Puma Blue

Manmade Horrors by Dorian Electra

Roads by Portishead

Episode 8: Theta

Break It To Me Gently by Brenda Lee

Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve

What is Cruel Intentions all about?

Based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, the series is also a reboot of the 1999 film of the same name. Developed by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, the series follows step-siblings Caroline and Lucien as they strive to maintain their position on the social ladder after they enter a Washington D.C. college.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"At Manchester College, step-siblings Caroline and Lucien work to stay on top of the social ladder. After a hazing scandal, they plot to seduce, Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States, to maintain power."

The cast of the series additionally features Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, and Khobe Clarke, among many others.

Where to watch Cruel Intentions?

As an Amazon production, the series has premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Currently, there are no other options for streaming it but other methods may be introduced in the future.

For those without a subscription, Prime Video's cheapest plan comes for $8.99 monthly. Students can avail it even lower at $7.49 monthly.

All the episodes of Cruel Intentions are available for streaming right now. Stay tuned for more updates.

