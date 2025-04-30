Danny McBride opens up about whether The Righteous Gemstones could return for a surprise Season 5

Created by Danny McBride in 2019, The Righteous Gemstones delves into the dysfunctional world of the Gemstone family—a group of South Carolina-based televangelists who lead lavish lives funded by their mega-church.

The series combines biting commentary on the corrupt underbelly of religion and wealth with dark comedy. Its unusual characters, narrative, and over-the-top antics have helped The Righteous Gemstones gain both critical praise and a devoted following over its four seasons.

In a recent interview with Collider published on April 29, 2025, Danny McBride opened up about the future of The Righteous Gemstones. The question on everyone's mind: could the show return for a surprise season 5? McBride shared his thoughts on whether the family of televangelists could once again return for more hijinks and chaos.

As fans eagerly await the end of season 4, which is airing as the final season, McBride's comments suggest that there is still room for more Gemstones, but nothing is set in stone.

Danny McBride’s perspective on The Righteous Gemstones’ return for a surprise season 5

During the interview with Collider, McBride was candid about his decision to end the series with season 4, but he wasn't entirely closed off to the idea of more episodes. McBride explained:

"I was keeping myself open to the idea that, if it felt like there was more to do, I wouldn't be strict about finishing it".

He admitted that, as the season progressed, the story began to feel complete, with all narrative threads naturally leading towards a resolution. When asked if fans could expect a surprise season 5, McBride hinted that it was a possibility, though it wasn't something he had planned. He continued:

"As we were shooting, I was keeping myself open to the idea that if there was more to explore, I wouldn’t be closed off to it".

McBride's reluctance to completely rule out the idea of a surprise season suggests that, despite this being the final season, there may still be room for the show to return in some form, perhaps in a future spin-off or special event. The interview also touched on McBride's desire to ensure that each season mattered. McBride added:

"With television, it's so hard to keep your eye on the ball when the goal is just to come back season after season after season".

His decision to wrap up the show with season 4 was driven by the desire to end on a high note and give the story the desired conclusion without unnecessarily stretching it out.

More about The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones is a dark comedy series combining sharp satire and humor. The show focuses on the Gemstone family, which operates a mega-church that generates millions of dollars annually.

However, the family is quite dysfunctional despite their riches and power, which creates a show replete with drama, plots, and surprise events. Eli Gemstone, the complicated patriarch of the Gemstones, has a troubled past that still haunts him.

The show revolves around the complicated family dynamics, with each character representing greed, power, and redemption. The show centers on Jesse, the eldest son, who struggles to balance church leadership with personal desires. Despite its challenges, one of the show's few stable relationships is his marriage to Cassidy Freeman's Amber.

Over the years, the series has delved into several themes, including treachery, blackmail, and homicide. From the masked people who blackmail Jesse to the arrival of old foes and family secrets that threaten to destroy the Gemstones, external and internal forces constantly challenge their riches and power.

The family's love for one another keeps them together despite the turmoil, producing a narrative that is as darkly funny as it is uplifting. In its fourth and final season, the show continues to explore the lives of Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin, with each of them dealing with their own personal and professional struggles.

Jesse focuses on leaving a legacy while Judy and Kelvin navigate their romantic entanglements and struggles for power within the family business. The finale will undoubtedly bring closure to the family's saga, but whether or not it truly marks the end for the Gemstones remains to be seen.

The future of The Righteous Gemstones

McBride's interview suggests a little more episode possibility for The Righteous Gemstones going forward, but he stresses that a natural story conclusion motivated the choice to cancel the show. He also says the show's conclusion makes him quite proud since it seems appropriate to end this chapter.

Fans may hope for a Gemstones special or spin-off, but McBride is focused on finishing the season. His comment about keeping the series open suggests that the Gemstones may return after season 4, even though season 4 is over.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Righteous Gemstones and similar projects as the year progresses.

