Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 finally gave me what I wanted from it

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, titled Isle of Joy, premiered on Disney+ on April 8, 2025. Being the penultimate episode of the show, it finally ties things back to the trio of Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, and Bullseye. With tensions rising, Matt Murdock finally restarts his investigation into Foggy Nelson's death and learns some surprising details that certainly change everything.
Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 to follow. Also, the opinions mentioned in this article are those of the writer and don't reflect Sportskeeda as a whole.
From the first scene of the episode itself, it's very noticeable that Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 is a product of the overhaul that the show went through.
What it does is that it finally connects a lot of the series back to its Netflix roots again and finally sees the original characters interacting with each other, giving fans something that they have wanted since the show was announced.
Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 finally gives the show some momentum
Not that the show wasn't already focusing on the original characters, but outside of the first episode, they didn't have much weight in the plot. With Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, fans finally get to see Matt Murdock not only interact with Wilson Fisk and Vanessa Fisk again, but also see him share scenes with Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye.
So far, the show was barely digging into the meat of its own plot. It wasn't until episode 6 that it finally showed signs of a clear direction, only for episode 7 to once again rush things around and fail to deliver a worthy outing. While it was developing the character of Matt Murdock and Fisk, the supporting cast itself wasn't getting much to do.
However, in Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, the show finally ties everything together as it finally focuses on a singular narrative - the truth behind Foggy Nelson's death. As it turns out, it was Vanessa Fisk who ordered Foggy's death and put Bullseye on the case to take him out. This certainly works as a catalyst to once again bring all of the original cast back together to uncover a conspiracy.
From the little moment that Matt Murdock and Bullseye share to the tension present during the dance sequence at the gala, it finally feels like the original show in some ways. Not only that, but there seems to be a clear direction for where the story is going now, too, and it certainly looks like the finale will be expanding upon that.
Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 also features some inspired camera work
Aside from the writing, episode 8 of the show is also very well-shot and directed. With inspired camera work, the show feels dynamic and lively, thanks to directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, of Loki season 2 and Moon Knight fame, delivering some very well-thought-out and shot sequences.
From changes to the aspect ratio to the blue tint on the screen whenever Bullseye is the focus, it feels competent in its execution, which helps create an exciting viewing experience - something that has been lacking in the show.
With the finale also directed by them, here's hoping they stick the landing. Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 is currently streaming on Disney+.