Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 finally gave me what I wanted from it

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, titled Isle of Joy, premiered on Disney+ on April 8, 2025. Being the penultimate episode of the show, it finally ties things back to the trio of Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, and Bullseye. With tensions rising, Matt Murdock finally restarts his investigation into Foggy Nelson's death and learns some surprising details that certainly change everything.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 to follow. Also, the opinions mentioned in this article are those of the writer and don't reflect Sportskeeda as a whole.

From the first scene of the episode itself, it's very noticeable that Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 is a product of the overhaul that the show went through.

What it does is that it finally connects a lot of the series back to its Netflix roots again and finally sees the original characters interacting with each other, giving fans something that they have wanted since the show was announced.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 finally gives the show some momentum

Not that the show wasn't already focusing on the original characters, but outside of the first episode, they didn't have much weight in the plot. With Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, fans finally get to see Matt Murdock not only interact with Wilson Fisk and Vanessa Fisk again, but also see him share scenes with Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye.

So far, the show was barely digging into the meat of its own plot. It wasn't until episode 6 that it finally showed signs of a clear direction, only for episode 7 to once again rush things around and fail to deliver a worthy outing. While it was developing the character of Matt Murdock and Fisk, the supporting cast itself wasn't getting much to do.

However, in Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, the show finally ties everything together as it finally focuses on a singular narrative - the truth behind Foggy Nelson's death. As it turns out, it was Vanessa Fisk who ordered Foggy's death and put Bullseye on the case to take him out. This certainly works as a catalyst to once again bring all of the original cast back together to uncover a conspiracy.

From the little moment that Matt Murdock and Bullseye share to the tension present during the dance sequence at the gala, it finally feels like the original show in some ways. Not only that, but there seems to be a clear direction for where the story is going now, too, and it certainly looks like the finale will be expanding upon that.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 also features some inspired camera work

Expand Tweet

Aside from the writing, episode 8 of the show is also very well-shot and directed. With inspired camera work, the show feels dynamic and lively, thanks to directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, of Loki season 2 and Moon Knight fame, delivering some very well-thought-out and shot sequences.

From changes to the aspect ratio to the blue tint on the screen whenever Bullseye is the focus, it feels competent in its execution, which helps create an exciting viewing experience - something that has been lacking in the show.

With the finale also directed by them, here's hoping they stick the landing. Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 is currently streaming on Disney+.

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More