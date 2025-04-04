"New useless characters"- Netizens not a fan of the new side characters introduced in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again premiered on March 4, 2025, and brought back the Devil of Hell's Kitchen to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A continuation of the original Daredevil show, the series picks up many years later, following the events of season 3, and focuses on a broken-down Matt Murdock who has given up on being Daredevil. However, certain instances pull him back out from retirement.

Daredevil: Born Again also introduces many new characters to the show alongside the returning characters. These characters include Heather Glenn, Kirsten McDuffie, Cherry, Daniel Black, Buck Cashman, and more. They all share some kind of personal connection with Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk and have a large role to play in the show.

However, following the release of episode 7, fans have confessed that they have had a hard time getting along with these new characters. Especially given the fact that the returning characters haven't gotten much of a spotlight this season, many feel that these characters are "useless" and the show hasn't devoted enough time to developing them.

Here are some of the reactions to the new side characters in Daredevil: Born Again:

"This has been the first ever daredevil episode that i haven’t liked after 10 years. im so sick of all the new useless characters and then they killed the only interesting one," expressed one fan.

"Daredevil Born Again has been a little underwhelming for me and I think a big part of it is how short this season is, the new characters and how paperthin they feel, and the pacing," said another fan.

"Feel like that new episode of daredevil just kinda highlights how flat or rushed the entire new group of characters are this season, muse included unfortunately," said a fan.

Fans shared how a lot of these side characters share the same purpose and do not offer diversity.

"Its so strange to me that virtually EVERY new side character in daredevil born again serve the exact same purpose as a side character from the original show, but without the 3 seasons of development with matt despite still acting as if they do??" opined one fan.

"Among the new characters in #DaredevilBornAgain, the only ones I like are Daniel Blake, Heather Glenn, Buck Cashman, and BB Urich. However, seven episodes in, the side characters just haven't been given enough screen time for us to truly connect with them. Hope S2 fixes that..." said another fan.

Every time a side character has a scene in the new Daredevil you forget they were even in the show. Season's almost over and none of them had anything to do! Kirsten had zero good scenes! Impossible to overstate how difficult that is to do for his best comic book love interest," shared another fan.

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again?

Daredevil: Born Again is exclusively available to watch on Disney+ in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available. As of now, seven episodes of the show are available to watch, with two more on the way, as season 1 consists of nine episodes overall.

A new episode of Daredevil: Born Again premieres every Tuesday on the streaming service at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. However, to watch the show, fans will need a subscription to Disney+. The show stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and more.

