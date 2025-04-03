Who Is Buck Cashman in Daredevil: Born Again? Everything to know about the mysterious black ops agent"

Daredevil: Born Again has slowly built up its newly introduced supporting cast. From Heather Glenn to Kiersten McDuffie, the show has introduced brand-new characters to this iteration of Daredevil, but this week, Arty Froushan's Buck Cashman got his own time in the spotlight. As Wilson Fisk's right-hand man, Buck is also drawn into a life of crime.

In Daredevil: Born Again, Buck is portrayed as a man with a mysterious past who is a political advisor for Fisk and works for his office, too. However, it looks like the show is trying to make him Fisk's new Wesley, and with him becoming a part of Fisk's "businesses," that seems to be the direction the show is going in.

Since he is also a little-known character, let's examine his comic book origins before discussing his role in the show.

Buck Cashman's comic book origins explored

Prior to appearing in Daredevil: Born Again, Buck Cashman was a character in the Marvel Comics. Created by Ann Nocenti and John Romita Sr., he first appeared in Daredevil #250 in September 1987 and had the codename Bullet. In the source material, he was an agent of the United States government, tasked with carrying out high-security missions and covert operations.

He also had a son named Lance; however, Bullet barely spent time with him due to the nature of his job. He first met Wilson Fisk in the comics when he was assigned to a mission on behalf of the Kingpin to scheme against an environmental organization known as Save the Planet. Bullet was to allow a bomber into the organization and then arrest the terrorist himself.

However, Matthew Murdock showed up on the spot and arrested the man himself, putting a stop to Fisk's schemes. This sparked a rivalry between the two, as Buck and Daredevil continued to encounter each other frequently over the years.

How does Buck Cashman in Daredevil: Born Again differ from his comic book counterpart?

In Daredevil: Born Again, Buck Cashman is quite different from his comic book counterpart. While in the comics, he is portrayed as a man with a mustache and a receding hairline, the character in Daredevil: Born Again is shown to be more sophisticated and generally more traditionally handsome. Aside from that, the show does not mention his son, Lance.

In episode 7, fans finally get a sneak peek into his prior life when he talks to Wilson Fisk about his old job. However, not many details about it are shared. However, it is hinted that he used to have a hidden past and carried out covert operations in some way. There is no mention of his codename, Bullet, in this iteration as well, since he is constantly referred to by his name.

The show's future might hint more towards his past, but he is now being portrayed as Wilson Fisk's right-hand man. He is practically acting as an advisor like Wesley did in the original show.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+.

