Dark Matter episode 3 ending explained: What happened to Jason and Amanda in the Box?

With the double-header debut ending with a cliffhanger that sees Dawn killing Daniela 2, all eyes were set on Dark Matter episode 3, which would be all about how Jason 1 deals with what just really happened. Even though he figured out who his assailant was and also that he was in a world where he didn’t belong, Jason 1 was still trapped, and it was impossible for him to escape.

However, all hopes are not lost, given Amanda tries to understand and help him, even after learning that the person is not who she deems him to be. The latest episode came with a lot of twists and turns that led Jason 1 and Amanda to join forces, putting them in a situation where their life is now hanging in the balance across every possible reality.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Dark Matter episode 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

(Note: Given the series revolves around the same characters from different worlds, each individual will be referred to with a number at the end of their name, which is given based on their chronological appearance on the show.)

Dark Matter episode 3 sees Jason 1 and Amanda make an escape from the facility

Alice Braga as Amanda and Joel Edgerton as Jason (Image via Apple TV+)

Although there is not much known about Amanda, she comes off as a person who is very concerned about Jason and wants to help him in every way possible.

As seen in the opening of Dark Matter episode 3, Amanda was devastated after learning about Dawn’s actions that she killed Daniela 2, and Leighton covered up the situation, making it seem like a suicide.

Leighton was interrogated by a Chicago PD officer who listed a few names, which made him utterly nervous. Leighton even forced Amanda to lie to the officer, which she wasn’t on board with.

After confronting Leighton, Amanda was not surprised to see that he had no remorse for the missing people, as he was focused on the research and the billions that had been spent.

Given this was not what she signed for, she tried to make an escape with Jason 1, but unfortunately, the place was well guarded. In the end, they decided to enter the Box while running away from Leighton and Dawn.

As Amanda knew that there was more to just being in the Box to make it work, she injected Jason 1 and herself with a special drug that shut down their prefrontal cortex.

The two were unconscious for a few minutes after taking the drug. However, when they woke up, they found themselves in the same Box, and the path ahead and behind them seemed endless.

Dark Matter episode 3 explains how the Box works

Jason 1 finally sees the Box in Dark Matter episode 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

After Jason 1 accepted to cooperate with Leighton, the latter explained to him how valuable their research and the Box were.

He even told him that even Jason would take his own life or kill anyone who would hinder the progress they were making. After Jason 1 wished to see the object, Leighton took him to a room to show him the Box that was capable of sending a live human being to a different reality.

After seeing the Box for the first time, Jason 1 was shocked, given that he had only created a smaller version of it in his world. As he didn’t figure out how to shield the structure from the outside environment, as the superposition would eventually collapse the object, it was really a magnificent work for him.

Leighton explained that the structure was shielded by a layer of active-adaptive alloy that would cancel out any contact from outside of the Box. The material generated electromagnetic fields that would cancel any radiation and sound that would try to make it inside.

Following Schrödinger’s cat theory, the Box is at a superposition, but for a human being to achieve that state is theoretically impossible, given the brain won’t allow it. In quantum mechanics, once observed, the superposition collapses, and the particle is found in a single state. While the Box shields from the outside interface, Ryan’s drug alters the mind, putting the prefrontal cortex to sleep.

Here, the prefrontal cortex acts like a ship’s captain, who is responsible for taking the vessel wherever it likes. However, if the captain is put to sleep, the ship is on its own, exploring in any direction without anyone being in control.

The drug put Jason 1 and Amanda’s prefrontal cortex to sleep, eventually putting them in a superposition at last, where they could explore any reality.

Dark Matter episode 3: What happens to Ryan 2?

Ryan 2, as seen in Dark Matter episode 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

Most fans would have noticed that Jason 1 made a mistake by telling his truth to both Amanda and Ryan.

While he was in the facility, Leighton observed all his actions and movements all the time, even when Ryan 2 paid a visit. While Amand and Jason 1 were making an escape, the former subtly hinted that Ryan 2 was likely killed.

Given the character died off-screen, it is yet to be confirmed if Leighton had other plans with him. However, as implied in the beginning by Leighton himself, anyone who posed a threat to Velocity’s research and the Box would meet their worst fate. Ryan 2 knew too much, making him a great threat to Leighton, so it can be presumed that also met the same fate as Daniela 2.

Dark Matter episode 3: Who is Blair Caplan?

Blair Caplan from reality 1, as seen in Dark Matter episode 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

Blair Caplan, or Blair 2, was the first person who was sent to the Box and eventually went missing.

After Blair, there were three more people who also volunteered for the Box and ended up with the same fate. It is unknown what happened with Blair 2 after she experienced superposition or in which reality she ended up.

However, Jason 2, who was living the life of Jason 1, was surprised to learn that Blair Caplan existed in that reality. Given that Jason 2 hoped other people who entered the Box might have ended up in different realities, he was a little skeptical if the Blair he was talking to in that reality was from his.

It's unknown if Blair 2 is Blair 1, but thinking about that too much would eventually confuse the viewers.

Dark Matter episode 3: Who is Maximillian Dessen?

Maximillian Dessen's live birth certificate, as seen in Dark Matter episode 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

Until Dark Matter episode 3, the character Maximillian Dessen didn’t exist, and he won’t be appearing in future episodes either.

While Jason 2 was going through Charlie's birth certificates, he found another with the name Maximillian, who was Charlie's twin brother. As mentioned in the certificate, the child died immediately due to stillbirth.

This was the very reason why Daniela 1 stopped painting, which Jason 1 mentioned to Daniela 2 while he was telling her about his married life with her in his reality.

