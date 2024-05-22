Dark Matter episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Dark Matter episode 5 will be released on Apple TV+ on May 29, 2024. With the multiversal madness, Jason 1 and Amanda have really gone through some of the nightmarish realities that are the literal depictions of hell on Earth. Given the Box and Ryan’s drug are the only elements that could help a person reach a different reality, there was no such device to guide oneself to a desired universe.

As it became difficult for Jason 1 and Amanda to find a similar and stable universe like theirs, opening each door in the multiversal corridor broke their spirits. Nevertheless, their newfound bond and trust in each other helped them find the key to the solution that they carried all along. Read on to learn more about Dark Matter episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Dark Matter. Reader’s discretion is advised.

(Note: Dark Matter series revolves around the same characters from different worlds, so each version will be referred to with a number at the end of their name, which is given based on their chronological appearance on the show.)

When will Dark Matter episode 5 be released?

As stated above, Dark Matter episode 5 will be released this Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 12 am ET. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for all selective regions with the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, May 28, 2024 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, May 28, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Wednesday, May 29, 2024 12 am British Summer Time Wednesday, May 29, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 29, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, May 29, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time Wednesday, May 29, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch Dark Matter episode 5?

Dark Matter episode 5 and all the latest episodes of Blake Crouch’s sci-fi thriller will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

For non-subscribers, the plan ranges from $9.99/ month to $99/yearly. The series won’t be available on any other platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max or Prime Video.

A brief recap of Dark Matter episode 4

Jason 1 and Amanda in an unstable reality (Image via Apple TV+)

Episode 4 kicked off with Jason and Amanda checking each and every reality on the Box’s infinite corridor, but, unfortunately, none of them were stable or habitable for life.

Some of them were way worse, like a bad dream. In one such reality, Amanda saw a few minutes past version of herself getting killed by dawn, which was truly devastating for her.

The duo ended on a version of Earth that was completely frozen. Jason 1 saved Amanda from becoming a victim of hypothermia in that climate. The two eventually figured out that the observant effect was the key, as each time they opened the door, it was what was going on in their minds at that moment that influenced the reality on the other end of the door.

Although Jason 1 and Amanda almost lost the Box, given the climate that buried the object under a thick snow bed, they eventually found it in time. Elsewhere, Jason 2 quit his job and met Leighton 1, who, unlike the Leighton in his universe, was an apathetic individual with no interest in anything at all. After Jason 2 made him experience the Box, they both shook hands to get in business.

Despite missing out on Max and Charlie’s birthday, Danielle was shocked to see an unbothered reaction from her husband. Jason 2 apologized for being late but surprised his son with his new car. After revealing to Danielle that he quit his job, he eventually told her that he had found an investor for his project and assured her that there would be no financial trouble for their family.

Leighton 1, who entered the box, following Jason 1 and Amanda, got stuck in the infinite corridor, where every door he opened led him to encounter a situation that left him near death. However, despite the heavy injuries he sustained, he kept opening each door.

What to expect from Dark Matter episode 5?

Dark Matter episode 5, titled “Dark Velocity,” is anticipated to showcase an evil version of the company the Box was made at.

As the object can be treated as a weapon, too, it's obvious that in some realities, Leighton and Jason have joined forces to reap benefits through evil deeds. The upcoming installment will shed light on Jason 2’s new plan, Jason 1 and Amanda’s ongoing situation and Leighton 2’s fate.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Dark Matter episode 5 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.