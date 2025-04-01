Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Did Halsey die?

Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 delivered a shocking twist as Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) made progress in their ongoing investigation. However, their quest for justice took a sobering turn of events with the brutal and sudden killing of Halsey (Phil Burke).

Halsey was an important witness who could have assisted them in discovering the truth behind Tom Spenser's (Bruce Greenwood) criminal activities. Just when they were closing in on answers, the case turned dark, reminding them of the perils that loomed over them.

The episode wasn't all about the case—it also delved into personal crises affecting the lead characters. Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) was presented with a moment of truth in her own life, making a decision that could alter the course of her relationship with Chee for good.

Meanwhile, tensions between Leaphorn and his wife, Emma (Deanna Allison), reached a boiling point as she struggled to reconcile her love for him with the weight of his sins. In Dark Winds season 3 episode 4, Halsey was found murdered in his holding cell, his throat slashed by an unknown assailant.

Exploring in detail Halsey's fate in Dark Winds season 3 episode 4

One of the most surprising moments in Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 was the murder of Halsey, the key witness being held at the Navajo Police station. Halsey was no ordinary offender; he possessed extensive information on the illegal operations of Tom Spenser's company, Spenser Oil.

In a desperate bid to save himself, he tried to negotiate a deal with Leaphorn and Gordo Sera (A Martinez), testifying in exchange for valuable information that might have implicated Spenser in drug dealing.

However, before he could disclose anything important, he was discovered dead in his detention cell, his throat cut in a bloody and deliberate execution.

The conditions surrounding Halsey's murder raised suspicions at once. The police station had a brief power failure, providing the ideal opportunity for a person to enter the holding cell without being seen.

By the time Leaphorn arrived, Halsey was already dead. Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 heavily suggests that there are two potential villains: Budge de Baca (Raoul Max Trujillo), one of the high-ranking members with connections to Spenser, or something more paranormal, perhaps related to the Ye'iitsoh, the evil presence mentioned throughout the series.

If Halsey had testified, he might have implicated Spenser in a large-scale criminal operation and potentially his own. The fact that Budge had wished Halsey good luck earlier also hinted at his possible involvement in the murder.

Yet, the haunting preludes to Halsey's murder—dim lighting, screaming coyotes, and the spooky mood—indicate something beyond the realm of human action. Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 does not provide an answer to this question, making the mystery of Halsey's death even more intriguing.

What did Bernadette do in Dark Winds season 3 episode 4?

During the investigation, Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 also touched on Bernadette's problems. Having made a lengthy trip to caution her about Spenser's connections, their exchange became emotional.

Chee admitted his longing for her to come back to the Navajo Nation, clearly stating that he still cared for her. However, Bernadette wasn't ready to turn back, she was resolute on forging a new path for herself, even if it meant abandoning her past.

Instead of taking Chee's offer to go back home, Bernadette made a bold decision that reaffirmed her independence. She spent the night with Ivan Muños (Alex Meraz), her new beau, showing both herself and Chee that she had moved on.

Although it wasn't about making a point, Bernadette's choice represented her dedication to creating a future that wasn't based on her past relationship with Chee. Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 depicted this instance as a time of transition, highlighting Bernadette's trying to find herself and redefine her happiness.

Chee's reaction was one of disappointment and resignation. He had hoped that his trip and sincere confession would rekindle what they once had, but what he got was a reality check that Bernadette was no longer looking back. The course of their relationship turned toward a crossroads, one which might not end in reconciliation.

What else happened at the end of Dark Winds season 3 episode 4?

The final moments of Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 left viewers with more questions than answers. With Halsey dead, Leaphorn and Chee’s investigation took a major hit, forcing them to seek alternative leads. Their case against Tom Spenser had lost a critical witness, making it even harder to connect him to the crimes they were investigating.

Meanwhile, Special Agent Sylvia Washington (Jenna Elfman) continued gathering evidence against Leaphorn for the murder of BJ Vines. She had already collected a lot of evidence, such as connecting a GMC car, Leaphorn, to the crime scene.

Although she had the chance to interrogate Emma regarding Joe's alibi, Washington did not make a move right away. This move suggested that she was waiting for Leaphorn to make a mistake or that she was eager to pressure him into one.

She was already dealing with the fact that Joe was involved in Vines' death, and now he was requesting that she lie for him. Their marriage, which was already strained, appeared to be hitting rock bottom. Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 presented a grim picture of their relationship, with the clear indication that Emma was reeling from the impact of her husband's actions.

As the episode ended, the mystery over Halsey's murder hung in the balance. Was he silenced by someone attempting to conceal the truth, or was there more involved?

The otherworldly ambiance of his death, coupled with the blackout and ominous portents, suggested that there might be powers at work beyond Leaphorn and Chee could comprehend right away. Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 had everyone waiting with bated breath for the next episode, laying the groundwork for more explosive revelations.

Interested viewers can watch Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 on AMC and AMC+.

