Dark Winds season 3 episode 5: Release date, time, where to watch and more details

Dark Winds season 3 episode 5 will continue with the suspenseful and intense ride of Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee as they follow a treacherous trail of crime and corruption in the American Southwest.

The psychological thriller, adapted from Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee novel series, has kept audiences on the edge of their seats with its storyline and performances, especially from Zahn McClarnon.

Following the shocking events of episode 4, viewers are eager to see how Leaphorn, Chee, and Bernadette navigate the increasingly treacherous landscape they find themselves in. The upcoming episode will likely explore the consequences of Halsey’s murder, intensify the FBI’s pursuit of Leaphorn, and push Bernadette into dangerous territory as she seeks answers across the border.

Dark Winds season 3 episode 5 will premiere on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, with early streaming available on AMC+ at 3:01 a.m. ET the same day.

Streaming details of Dark Winds season 3 episode 5 explored

Viewers of the series can see Dark Winds season 3 episode 5, on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 6 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) on AMC. Viewers who prefer streaming can catch early access to the episode on AMC+, which is usually available at 3:01 a.m. ET on the same day.

Cable-free viewers can still watch Dark Winds season 3 episode 5 on streaming platforms like FuboTV and Sling TV, which offer AMC in their plans. AMC+ also offers a free seven-day trial to new viewers, then plans begin at $6.99 per month.

Here is the full release schedule of the episode according to different time zones:

Release Date Release Time April 6, 2025 09:00 ET April 6, 2025 14:00 CET April 6, 2025 23:00 AEST April 6, 2025 06:00 PST April 6, 2025 15:00 CEST

What happened in Dark Winds season 3 episode 4?

Dark Winds season 3 episode 4, entitled Chahałheeł (Darkness Falls), brought a few significant developments that altered the trajectory of the investigation. Leaphorn and Chee learned that the land of the farmers was owned by AGS Industries. The same entity that was at the back of Tom Spenser's oil company, implying an underworld conspiracy of drug and human trafficking.

The most startling thing in Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 occurred when Halsey, a pivotal witness who was set to spill vital information, was discovered dead in his holding cell. His throat had been slit and the events surrounding his death indicated that he had been executed with precision, quite possibly by those who did not want him to speak out.

Without Halsey, the squad had lost a vital lead, and they were compelled to pursue riskier channels. Special Agent Sylvia Washington, on the other hand, persisted in her relentless hunt for Leaphorn, accusing him of complicity in B.J. Vines' vanishing act.

Personal tensions also came to the fore in Dark Winds season 3 episode 4. Bernadette and Chee's relationship became increasingly complex, as Chee's entreaty for her to return home was resisted. Meanwhile, Leaphorn's marriage to Emma was strained further, as she grappled with coming to terms with the burden of his deeds.

The episode closed on a dramatic note, laying the groundwork for even greater turmoil in the next installment.

What to expect in Dark Winds season 3 episode 5?

Dark Winds season 3 episode 5, which is titled Tsékǫ̨' Hasą́ní (Coal Mine Canyon), should involve the aftermath of Halsey's murder and the continued chase for the truth. Leaphorn and Chee will surely double their effort in investigating, intent on learning who was responsible for Halsey's death and how this connects to the bigger conspiracy.

With Spenser's possible complicity in drug running and AGS Industries' nefarious activities, the next episode may lead the detectives closer to uncovering the truth but at a terrible personal price.

A key storyline in Dark Winds season 3 episode 5 will revolve around Bernadette’s dangerous mission to Mexico. With the Sol de Oro Refinery serving as their last lead, she and Chee may find themselves navigating treacherous territory outside their jurisdiction.

Given the cartel influence in Juarez, this trip could pose a serious risk to their safety. Will they uncover the evidence they need, or will they become targets themselves?

At the same time, Leaphorn's problems with the FBI are in no way over in Dark Winds season 3 episode 5. Special Agent Washington's suspicions have only intensified, and with Emma being unable to bear the weight of holding secrets, the danger of being discovered is mounting.

As the FBI closes in on him, Leaphorn is faced with the dilemma of whether to retaliate or face the repercussions of his actions.

Interested viewers can watch Dark Winds season 3 episode 5 on AMC and AMC+.

