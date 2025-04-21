Dark Winds season 3 episode 8: Release date, time, where to watch and more details

Dark Winds season 3 episode 8 is set to premiere on Sunday, April 27, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on AMC and will stream simultaneously on AMC+.

Titled Béésh Łį́į́ (Iron Horse), the upcoming episode promises a tension-filled close to a season marked by secrets, betrayal, and tension. The AMC psychological thriller has slowly developed two concurrent storylines, one for a mysterious murder and the other for a vast drug and human trafficking enterprise, and each is charging toward a head-on collision.

With the murderer exposed and one of the show's core characters facing a grave threat, the last episode is set to deliver dramatic conclusions.

Throughout season 3, Dark Winds has delved deeply into the professional and personal challenges of its main characters, all while exploring themes of justice, cultural identity, and corruption.

In episode 7, multiple investigations reached a breaking point, setting the stage for Dark Winds season 3 episode 8 as the turning point of the season. All the long-time questions are almost being answered, and the repercussions of every decision made so far are on the verge of unfolding.

When and where to watch Dark Winds season 3 episode 8?

Dark Winds season 3 episode 8 debuts on Sunday, April 27, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on AMC and can be streamed live on AMC+. Titled Béésh Łį́į́ (Iron Horse), this final installment wraps up two of the season's longest-running arcs.

Audiences can keep on watching the show live during its regular Sunday evening timeslot on AMC or stream it on-demand via AMC+, where all previous episodes of season 3 are also available.

Here are the full release timings of the episode according to different time zones:

Episode Date Episode Time April 27, 2025 06:00 PM PST April 27, 2025 08:00 PM CST April 28, 2025 11:00 AM AEST April 28, 2025 1:00 AM GMT April 27, 2025 9:00 PM EST

What happened in Dark Winds season 3 episode 7?

The action of Dark Winds season 3 episode 7 took the show into top gear. First and foremost, the episode confirmed that Dr. Reynolds was responsible for the murder of Ernesto Cata. Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee discovered this truth after linking the arrowhead found in Ernesto's mouth to a staged archaeological excavation Reynolds was conducting.

The motive? Reynolds had been staging relics to get grant money, and when Ernesto and George Bowlegs discovered the fraud, Reynolds acted to silence the threat.

Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito was double-crossed by her co-worker, Eleanda Garza, when investigating Tom Spenser's estate. After stumbling upon a ring of trafficking victims being held in a shed, Bernadette was attacked and taken by Budge and Eleanda. The scene concluded with her life hanging in the balance, her future uncertain.

The second emotional moment from Dark Winds season 3 episode 7 came when Emma Leaphorn walked away from Joe.

Even after lying to the FBI about her husband's role in BJ Vines' murder, to spare him an investigation and prison sentence, she broke up with him, weeping over how far he'd descended into darkness. Her breakup showed the season's emotional burden explicitly on stage.

What to expect in Dark Winds season 3 episode 8?

Dark Winds season 3 episode 8 should bring closure to both the murder case and the criminal enterprise run by Tom Spenser and Budge de Baca. Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee now know that Dr. Reynolds is Ernesto's killer, and they must act quickly to catch him before he can reach George Bowlegs.

A final showdown with Reynolds is a certainty while they try to avert another tragedy.

Bernadette's case also comes to the forefront in Dark Winds season 3 episode 8. Surrounded and outgunned, her survival is dependent on an external intervention. Ivan Muños, who previously showed remorse and unease about betraying her, could be a wildcard savior.

If Ivan turns against Budge and Spenser, he may prove instrumental in saving her and perhaps assist in unmasking the extent of their trafficking ring.

Although Leaphorn and Chee's case and Bernadette's investigation seemed to be related at first, episode 7 made it clear that they are actually distinct.

Dark Winds season 3 episode 8 might still introduce new connections between the two, or it might instead center on establishing a line between these parallel narratives to highlight the larger systemic issues both storylines have raised.

With Emma's emotional breakdown still ongoing, the episode could also touch on how Joe deals with her leaving. Whether Emma returns or not, her actions will certainly burden Joe as he concludes his quest for justice. Meanwhile, Chee's duality as partner and moral authority could be greater than ever.

Interested viewers can watch Dark Winds season 3 episode 8 on AMC and AMC+.

