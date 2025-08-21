Dawson's Creek cast is set to come together after 22 years for a special cause

After 22 years, Dawson's Creek stars reunite on stage for the first time since the show ended in 2003 for one night only, for a special cause, especially for one of them. The event, dubbed their 'class reunion,' is a charity event to benefit the nonprofit F Cancer and their cast member, James Van Der Beek, who announced his Stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis in November last year.Besides Van Der Beek, the charity event will be attended by the stars of the hit TV show, including Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams, and many others. It will be on September 22, 2025, and reportedly feature the Dawson's Creek cast doing a live reading of the show's pilot episode.James Van Der Beek teased the event on his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 20, alongside a throwback picture of him with Holmes, Jackson, and Williams. He wrote a quote below the picture, saying:&quot;If we were truly meant to be, then we'll find a way back to each other.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Dawson's Creek Class Reunion event will be in New York's Richard Rodgers Theater. John Wesley Shipp, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Busy Philips, Meredith Monroe, Mary Beth Peil, and Mary-Margaret Humes will reportedly attend as well, per Today.Series creator Kevin Williamson, who also created The Waterfront, will serve as the charity event's producer. Meanwhile, Dawson's Creek season 5 star Jason Moore will be directing.&quot;We wanted to gather around our dear friend James&quot;: Dawson's Creek creator ahead of the cast's NYC reunionSeries creator Kevin Williamson spoke about the upcoming Dawson's Creek Class Reunion, per The New York Post, saying he was &quot;so excited&quot; to reunite with the show's cast members &quot;for such a special night.&quot; He talked about how creating the series changed his life and how a young man's and his friends' personal story catapulted into something huge.James Van Der Beek revealed a cancer diagnosis (Image via Andrew Toth/Getty Images)After everything the show has created, Williamson said that he feels honored to be part of the legacy and to support his &quot;beautiful friend,&quot; James Van Der Beek, through life and its struggles. Talking about the reunion and its special cause, he said:&quot;We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be. And I know the fans of 'Dawson's Creek' feel the same way.&quot;The Class Reunion event comes 22 years after the show's cast shared the screen together. It also comes a few months after James Van Der Beek opened up about his cancer diagnosis in 2024. In a statement to People Magazine in November last year, the actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer but that &quot;there's reason for optimism.&quot;However, he didn't let his cancer diagnosis stop him from working. He was fresh off his episodic role in the TV series Walker before his cancer news became public, and later starred in Sidelined: The QB and Me. Recently, Van Der Beek joined the cast of Prime Video's raunchy comedy series, Overcompensating, for a guest-starring role.The actor is also set to star in the second installment of Leroy Lahey's Sidelined movie series and the TV adaptation of Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde, Elle, both of which are currently in post-production.Tickets for the Dawson's Creek Class Reunion will go on sale starting on Friday, August 22, at 1 pm ET, only at Broadway Direct.