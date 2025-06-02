Dept. Q soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

The British crime thriller show Dept. Q made its debut on Netflix on May 29, 2025. The show is based on Jussi Adler-Olsen's Department Q novels and was created by Scott Frank. The show takes place in Edinburgh and follows Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Carl Morck, played by Matthew Goode. After his partner is paralyzed in a shooting, Morck takes charge of a new cold case unit.

Carl joins the cold case unit at the beginning of the show, which at first glance looks like a publicity stunt. However, the investigation into the strange disappearance of prosecutor Merritt Lingard four years ago reveals a web of secrets. This takes the team to more dangerous and hidden parts of Edinburgh.

The soundtrack builds suspense, with each track making the investigation feel even more intense. Carlos Rafael Rivera, who won an Emmy for his work on The Queen's Gambit, composed the music for Dept. Q.

Dept. Q: List of songs in the series

A still from Dept. Q season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Dept. Q soundtrack is a dynamic blend of intense tracks that complement the atmosphere of the show. Below is a list of all the songs featured in the series:

The Ferry (7:33)

Department Q (0:36)

The Chamber (2:18)

Merritt (0:59)

Carl (0:49)

Carl's New Office (2:07)

The Hatch (4:01)

Jasper (2:08)

Finch (1:28)

William (1:34)

Akram and Rose (1:49)

Mhòr (1:37)

Texts (1:29)

Leith Park (3:00)

Sam (2:07)

The Necklace (2:09)

The Press Conference (4:47)

Boobrie (4:27)

Pressure (2:40)

Last Breath (8:41)

The Girl in the Bubble (2:50)

The total album time is 59:09 minutes, encompassing 21 tracks that accompany the dramatic moments of the show.

About the Music Composer

Carlos Rafael Rivera is an American composer known for his work in movies and TV shows. His score for The Queen's Gambit won him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series.

Rivera achieved a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and a Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Original Score in a TV Show. He was also nominated for two Emmys for his work on Godless.

According to Rivera's LinkedIn profile, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Composition from Florida International University and a Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Southern California.

Rivera's score for Dept. Q creates atmospheric music that sits well with the suspense and emotional undercurrents of the show.

Plot of the series

After a traumatic shooting that left his partner paralyzed, DCI Carl Morck is sent to a cold case unit in Dept. Q. At first, it looks like the department is just a publicity stunt, but Morck quickly realizes that it could lead to the discovery of dark, long-buried secrets.

Morck looks into the strange disappearance of prosecutor Merritt Lingard with his new team, which includes the unusual Detective Rose and a regular guy, Akram Salim. Merritt disappeared 4 years ago after losing a well-known case against Graham Finch, who was accused of killing his wife.

There were threats around the case, and Merritt was last seen on a ferry going between Edinburgh and Mhòr. Akram is sure she is still alive, and his guess is proven when the team finds Merritt locked up in a hyperbaric chamber by people who want her to make up for a mistake she made in the past.

Carl and his team find out that Merritt's relationship with her brother William is tense. William was the last person to see her. They also begin to suspect that Graham Finch might have something to do with her disappearance. At the same time, Carl is dealing with the effects of the shooting that left his partner paralyzed.

The investigation into Merritt's disappearance eventually reveals some upsetting facts. This includes a painful part of her childhood in which she was hurt during a theft that was supposed to be fun for the family. Ailsa and Lyle Jennings, who held William captive, blame Merritt for the trauma he caused.

In the final episodes, Carl and Akram find the Jennings' hideout and get Merritt out of danger. They can't bring Finch to justice for killing his wife, though, because he was already found not guilty. Merritt is saved at the end of the season, and there is a hint that Carl's journey to solve cold cases is just getting started.

Dept. Q is available for streaming on Netflix.

