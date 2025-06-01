Is there any possibility of Dept. Q season 2? Details explored

Dept. Q is a new thriller detective series based on the Nordic noir crime novels, Department Q, by Jussi Adler-Olsen. The show, created by Scott Frank and Chandni Lakhani, is an English-language series adaptation of the novels. The cast of the series includes Matthew Goode, Leah Byrne, Kate Dickie, Chloe Pirrie, Alexej Manvelov, and more.

The series follows an English detective named Carl Morck, who has been given the headship of a new team, Dept. Q, dedicated to solving cold cases. A skilled detective in the past, Carl faced a tragedy previously, which still bothers him as he solves a mysterious cold case with his new teammates.

Netflix released the first season, set in Edinburgh, on May 29, 2025. While all nine episodes have been rolled out, the show has not been renewed yet for a second season. It is awaited to know if viewers will get to see Carl solve more cases in a potential second season.

Did Netflix confirm the second season of Dept. Q?

A still from Dept. Q (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Dept. Q, Netflix's adaptation of the Danish crime novels, has been gaining traction globally. Following the themes of crime and suspense, the series opens up mysteries and challenges for detective Carl Morck as he is assigned to head Dept. Q, a team solving cold cases.

The streaming platform has not yet announced second 2 of the show. No official confirmation from the cast and crew has been made regarding the same. The show makers may release some information regarding a potential new season soon, since there is scope for new story develepments.

Actors of the series have expressed their interest in continuing the thrilling experience of the show. In a conversation with Yahoo UK on May 29, 2025, Alexej Manvelov, who plays a Syrian cop named Akram, expressed his views on it.

"Hopefully we get to come back down," Alexej told the publication.

Matthew Goode, who plays the lead role of Carl Morck, mentioned to Yahoo UK about how he told the creator, Scott Frank, about wanting a second season and seeing more action from Alexej's character.

"I was saying to Scott the other day, what we really need to do is, A, season 2, and we need to get Alexej into eight weeks of Krav Magar training so the fight scenes in season 2 can be amazing. It's going to be a sort of Syrian Bourne."

All about Netflix's Dept. Q

Netflix's new crime series is based on the crime novel series, Department Q (Afdeling Q in Danish). While the novels circle around the setting of Copenhagen, Denmark, the show has shifted the location of the story to Edinburgh, Scotland.

It has a total of nine episodes. The official description of the show reads:

"A brash but brilliant cop becomes head of a new police department, where he leads an unlikely team of misfits in solving Edinburgh's cold cases."

In a past case, a tragedy happened in which a police officer died and Carl Morck's partner got paralyzed. Burdened with the guilt of this incident, the skilled detective makes a return and unravels the mystery behind the four-year-old missing case of Merritt Lingard with his team.

So far, the series has managed to receive significant feedback from the audience and the critics. It holds an IMDb rating of 8.2/10, voted by around 3.7K users. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the show has scored 83% on Tomatometer and 91% on Popcornmeter.

Watch all episodes of Dept. Q on Netflix.

