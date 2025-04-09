Devil May Cry Season 2 still unconfirmed, but producer envisions a long-running story like Castlevania

Devil May Cry is an animated fantasy-action TV series adaptation of the video game franchise of the same name. It is a Japanese game franchise created in 2001 by Hideki Kamiya, and developed by Capcom. Indian-American film producer Adi Shankar created the TV series adaptation. It was released on Netflix on April 3, 2025. It has since earned an 8.0 out of 10 rating on IMDb and was rated 92% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
In an interview with IGN Japan, dated November 5, 2021— while the series was still in production— Shankar explained that the series would not end with its eight-part first season but would consist of a "multi-season arc." Not many details were revealed, but it was made clear that he hoped to tell this story over multiple seasons.
In July 2017, Adi Shankar rose to popularity for his production of Castlevania, another TV series adaptation of the game of the same name by Konami. Castlevania had viewers transfixed by its visuals, storyline, voiceovers, and action sequence. It was renewed for three more seasons, released in October 2018, March 2020, and May 2021 respectively.
Are there plans to release more seasons of Devil May Cry?
While Netflix hasn't confirmed a second season to Devil May Cry, Adi Shankar has previously expressed his desire to make it a long-running story like Castlevania.
In the same interview with IGN Japan, Shankar said that, though he cannot reveal too many details, fan-favourite characters would still be around.
“I can confirm that Vergil is in it, as well as Lady, and of course Dante as well,” he said.
The renewal of the series for a second season will depend on its viewership in the first few weeks, and fans are hoping to see it announced soon.
Premise of Devil May Cry
Devil May Cry follows carefree demon hunter Dante, who finds himself trapped trying to foil the invasion of Earth by a demon named the White Rabbit, while also coming into conflict with a soldier of the US Government, Mary Arkham. The orphaned demon slayer had made it his life's work to slay demons to avenge his mother's death. Now, the fate of the two realms of Earth and Hell rides on his shoulders.
With Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante and Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary - also known by fans as Lady - this tale takes its viewers on an exciting journey of adventure, action, humor, and budding love.
When can we expect the potential Devil May Cry season 2?
While it has not been confirmed that Netflix will renew Devil May Cry for a second season, fans are hopeful Shankar will follow a similar timeline to Castlevania; an approximate 15-month gap between seasons. This could mean any time in the year 2026, as per speculations on social media platforms.
Based on the cliffhanger that season 1's finale left viewers in, fans are hopeful that Netflix will soon announce the production for its second season.
As with Castlevania, viewers are looking forward to the potential multi-season storyline that this new series will bring to them. The eight-part series was very well-received among viewers worldwide.
Season 1 of the series is available to stream on Netflix globally.