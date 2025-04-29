Did Bryce Dallas Howard gain weight for Black Mirror season 6? Details explored and more

Black Mirror season 6 premiered in June 2023, four years after the release of season 5. Show creator Charlie Brooker was initially unsure if the fans would be up for another season.

Ad

The fact that executive producers Brooker and Annabel Jones exited from House of Tomorrow also affected this season's production. Ultimately, Brooker and Jones established a new production company, Broke and Bones, which has produced Black Mirror seasons 6 and 7.

Bryce Dallas Howard appeared in the Black Mirror season 3 episode 1, Nosedive. So while she did put on weight for her role in the show, it was not for Black Mirror season 6.

A look at Bryce Dallas Howard's character arc in Black Mirror season 3

Bryce Dallas Howard as Lacie Pound in Black Mirror season 3 episode 1 (Image via Netflix)

Bryce Dallas Howard appeared as a young woman named Lacie Pound in the episode Nosedive. The episode is set in a world where people can rate each other on a scale from 0 to 5 on their smartphones based on their interactions. These ratings can impact their socioeconomic status.

Ad

Trending

Also read: The Accountant 2: Full list of cast explored

Lacie has a decent rating of 4.2, but wants to get a better rating so that she can move into a more lavish residence. An invitation to be the maid of honor for her popular childhood friend, Naomi (Alice Eve), presents her with the perfect opportunity to elevate her ratings.

However, Lacie ends up facing a series of humiliations, which begin with her trying to fit into the size 4 bridesmaid's gown Naomi sent her. Howard, who played the lead protagonist in the episode, had to put on 30 pounds to bring Lacie to life.

Ad

By the end of the episode, the series of mishaps Lacie faces ultimately results in her outlook on the world changing. Her rating also sees a steep decline as more and more people rate her low due to her negative reaction to the mishaps. Not to mention that she gets disinvited from Naomi's wedding, which she had been hoping would help her secure a higher socioeconomic status.

Also read: Is Pedro Pascal leaving The Last of Us? Details explored after the shocking death in the latest episode

Ad

Bryce Dallas Howard on why she decided to gain weight for her role in Black Mirror season 3

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bryce Dallas Howard, daughter of actor Ron Howard, first gained recognition in the industry for her role as Rosalind in Kenneth Branagh's romance film As You Like It. She has since appeared as Gwen Stacy in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 and Claire Dearing in the high-grossing Jurassic World trilogy.

In an interview with The Wrap dated June 14, 2017, Howard opened up about the reason she decided to put on weight for her role in the show.

Ad

"Society puts all this scrutiny on women’s bodies, which in a way serves to make us go insane and distract us from what’s really important. If you allow your spirit to be broken by trying to conform in ways that are not even possible, you will be off track for your entire life and you will lose track of what is important in every area. That’s insanity," she shared.

Ad

Howard further stated that it was important for her to show how Lacie was insecure because she was not comfortable in her own skin. The message she wanted to give was that people often try to control other people's judgments by controlling themselves in harmful ways.

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More