Does Daredevil: Born Again use Spider-Man's theme from the MCU? Explained

It's been a week since Daredevil: Born Again season 1 aired its finale on April 15, 2025, and now fans may have just discovered one of the show's biggest easter eggs yet. In the final episode of season 1, there is a small moment where a melody plays during a scene between Matt Murdock and Karen Page, and since then, many online have noticed that it sounds exactly like Spider-Man's leitmotif in the MCU.

Well, looks like the fan speculation was actually right this time, as Daredevil: Born Again's season 1 finale did feature the Spider-Man leitmotif from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The confirmation came from the series' composers Newton Brothers themselves, who in a now-deleted post on X, confirmed that it indeed was the case.

Replying to a fan asking if they did incorporate the theme into the show, the Brothers replied with an emoji confirming that they did. However, it looks like the showrunner had no idea behind Spider-Man's theme being incorporated into the show.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane didn't know about Spider-Man's theme being in Daredevil: Born Again

Following the release of the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale, showrunner Dario Scardapane sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the finale of season 1. He was asked about the incorporation of Spider-Man's leitmotif in the show and whether this was hinting at a future appearance from the character.

Well, he confirmed that he didn't know that the theme was actually going to be in the episode. He confirmed that Marvel Studios doesn't always share their plans with him and that he has no idea what the future has in store for that character.

"I don't really know. That's the best way of putting that," said Scardapane.

He continued:

"Marvel doesn't always share their plans with me. So that theme being part of our story took me a little bit by surprise when I saw the posts on it. And...how can I answer this question? Honestly, I don't know what's in store with that."

When asked if Spider-Man will show up in future seasons of Daredevil: Born Again, Scardapane said:

"We kind of stay in our neighborhood until somebody says, 'Hey, what about...?!'"

He continued:

"When people on high or people on other shows or people in other movies are interested in our world, we'll get a like, "What do you think of...?" And I haven't gotten any of that on Spider-Man yet."

So, it certainly looks like, at least for now, there are no plans for Spider-Man to share the screen with Daredevil on the small screen again.

Spider-Man and Daredevil previously shared the screen together in the MCU

Prior to the release of Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie Cox made his return as Daredevil for the first time since 2018 in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. In the film, he just had a cameo role where he was playing Peter Parker's lawyer and helping him evade the accusations that were put on him by Mysterio.

Even in the comics, the two share a friendship and have often interacted together. So, fans can certainly expect them to share the screen together sometime down the line. When that will happen still remains to be seen, however.

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is streaming on Disney+ right now.

