Disney acquires ‘CoComelon’ streaming rights, ending Netflix’s long-running deal by 2026

Hit animated series CoComelon is moving from Netflix to Disney+ after the latter secured the streaming rights of the popular children's series. The preschool powerhouse has been a mainstay on Netflix since 2020, but starting January 2027, every season of the series will be available on Disney+.

The move came after Netflix opted not to renew the children's series, reportedly because of its decline in viewership. Per a May 24, 2024, report from Netflix, seasons of CoComelon collectively garnered nearly 200 million views. It remains one of the most-watched programs on the streamer.

However, comparing the viewership from the first half of 2023 to the second half of 2024, there was reportedly a 60% drop despite the four new seasons that arrived in 2024. Variety also cited Nielsen's top 10 in 2024, where the series was noticeably missing from the list despite ranking at number 5 the previous year.

According to Deadline, on May 25, 2025, Netflix reportedly made an offer to renew the children's show. However, the offer allegedly included a much higher license fee than the current price. Unfortunately, the streamer was reportedly outbid by Disney.

More about CoComelon and its move to Disney+ in 2027

The children's animated series is currently in its 13th season on Netflix, with CoComelon season 13 arriving on the streaming platform on Monday, May 26, 2025. Created by British company Moonbug Entertainment, the series specializes in 3D animation videos set to nursery rhymes for kids.

It follows baby JJ and his friends as they teach everything to their audience, from counting to learning colors and animal sounds to other social and educational values. The show is designed to be stimulating for kids with its repetitive rhyme-style jams and constant giggling.

Each season of the series features a varying number of episodes, like the first season, which has 20 episodes, or season 12, which has three episodes. As for season 13, there is no set number of episodes, but the first one is already out as of May 26, 2025. Titled Move With Me, season 13 episode 1 sees JJ and his friends learn about letters, numbers, animal sounds, and more music.

With the latest news on streaming changes in 2027, the series will be added to Disney+'s roster of children's programming. Currently, Disney+ has a collection of some of the top preschool titles like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Bluey, and Spidey and His Amazing Friends. The exclusive SVOD rights to the series will also include any future seasons as well as eight seasons of its Little Angel spinoff.

Meanwhile, there is still a decent collection of hit children's shows that will remain on Netflix beyond 2027. The list includes Hot Wheels Let's Race, Care Bears, Ms. Rachel, Gabby's Dollhouse, Sesame Street, and Peppa Pig. Despite CoComelon's move to Disney+, Netflix will remain the exclusive streaming platform for the series' spinoff, CoCoMelon Lane and Blippi.

Netflix acquired the streaming rights to Blippi in 2022, which has already spawned a new series, the first Netflix Original series from the franchise, Blippi's Job Show. Meanwhile, CoComelon Lane is currently in its fourth season on the streaming platform.

CoComelon's move to Disney+ comes in the lead-up to its animated movie adaptation by Universal Pictures, which is scheduled for release in movie theaters sometime in 2027.

