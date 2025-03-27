Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 12, titled Sophisticated Ladies, is scheduled to air on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The episode will also be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

This episode is set to feature Nurse Silva, who aims to show Nurse Practitioner Morgan his competence. Meanwhile, Captain Massey faces unexpected news. During Sophisticated Ladies Week, the ship experiences difficult problems when a disruptive passenger appears, and the doctors need to assist a dying patient.

Doctor Odyssey is a medical drama series that follows Dr. Max Bankman, the new onboard doctor of a luxury cruise ship, as he and his dedicated medical team navigate unique medical crises and interpersonal dynamics miles from shore.

When will Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 12 be released?

As mentioned before, on March 27, 2025, ABC will premiere season 1 episode 12, Sophisticated Ladies. The show makes its episode available every Thursday at 9 pm ET. Below is the list of different time zones across various regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 27, 2025 9 pm ET Pacific Standard Time Thursday, March 27, 2025 6 pm PT Central Standard Time Thursday, March 27, 2025 8 pm CT Mountain Standard Time Thursday, March 27, 2025 7 pm MT Central European Time Friday, March 28, 2025 2 am CET India Standard Time Friday, March 28, 2025 6:30 am IST Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 28, 2025 1 am GMT

Where to watch Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 12?

On Thursday, ABC will broadcast episode 12 of Doctor Odyssey. The episode is available for viewing through all ABC network partners, which transmit programming to cable and satellite subscribers.

As of Friday, March 28, 2025, viewers with Hulu accounts can start streaming this episode of Doctor Odyssey. Through Hulu, viewers can now access old episodes of Doctor Odyssey season 1 whenever they want. The platform offers ad-supported plans at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for the $18.99 per month subscription.

On fuboTV, subscribers can stream the episode as it airs on ABC. The episode can also be purchased individually or as part of the season through Amazon Prime Video.

A brief recap of Doctor Odyssey season 1, episode 11

In Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11, the cruise ship presented a lavish gambling week to its guests. LAPD Sergeant Athena Grant from 9-1-1 accidentally arrived on the ship as an uninvited guest when her car experienced mechanical issues.

To help discover shipboard uncertainties, Athena allied with Doctor Max Bankman despite her early refusal. They discovered that an elderly woman and her grandson operated a theft ring by swapping real jewellery on the cruise ship for fake imitations made through 3D printing.

Athena and Max used their resources to arrest and stop the thieves from stealing any more valuables. During her shift, Nurse Practitioner Avery Morgan experienced an unexpected pregnancy that created an internal crisis for her.

After interactions with a terminally ill patient named Daphne, Avery decided to keep the baby, though she remained uncertain about her relationships with Max and nurse Tristan Silva.

An overview of Doctor Odyssey season 1, episode 12

In episode 12, Nurse Silva shows Nurse Practitioner Avery Morgan his abilities while building a better professional bond.

Captain Robert Massey receives unexpected and troubling information that could simultaneously impact his authority and operational stability. The show organizes Sophisticated Ladies Week, which attracts demanding passengers.

Two guest stars, Shania Twain and Donna Mills, will come to the show to play these influential passengers. Additionally, the medical team faces the complex task of caring for a terminally ill patient.

Watch new episodes of Doctor Odyssey season 1 on ABC.

