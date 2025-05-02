"Don't eat that"— Adam DeVine shares some hilarious 'Elmo' tricks he has discovered to make his son listen to him

Adam DeVine reprised his role as Kevin Gemstone in The Righteous Gemstones season 4 and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 1, 2025, ahead of the release of the final episode of the season.

During the interview, DeVine opened up about a technique he uses to get his son to listen to him. He told Fallon:

"I didn't realize I could do a pretty decent Elmo until I had him, cause he doesn't like to listen to me or do the things that I would like for him to do. I'm like, 'Don't eat that, that's Clorox. Like, definitely don't eat that.'"

The comedian then did an uncanny impression of Elmo, his son's favorite character. He demonstrated:

"Hi, Beau. It's me. Elmo. I've taken over control of your daddy's body! Elmo's your daddy now."

Adam DeVine welcomed his first child, a son named Beau, with wife Chloe Bridges in February 2024. Recounting his son's reaction to his Elmo impression, he said:

"And he's like, 'Cool. I don't know if I like that guy that much. He's always telling me to not lick shoes.'"

When Fallon asked DeVine if he had yet met Elmo, the latter said he would love to meet him someday. He even suggested that Fallon arrange for him to meet Elmo before looking around to see if Elmo is already there.

Adam DeVine revealed how Zac Efron ghosted him after asking if he could stay with him

Adam DeVine and Zac Efron at Spike TV's 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards (Image via Getty)

Adam DeVine and Zac Efron bonded while working on the 2016 romantic comedy, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. DeVine and Efron appeared as brothers, Dave and Mike Stangle, who put out an ad looking for dates to attend their sister's wedding with. Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick portrayed the dates who answered the ad.

During his appearance on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger podcast on April 3, 2025, Adam DeVine revealed that he had not talked to Efron in months. He further stated that the Iron Claw star had called him six months ago out of nowhere for the first time in years.

After exchanging pleasantries, Efron asked him if he still owned the beach house. The Pitch Perfect actor said:

"And I'm like, 'I do." He's like, 'Would it be cool if I came and crashed with you for two weeks?' I'm like, 'Uh, yeah, sure, come stay with me.' He's like, 'Alright, I'm gonna call you tomorrow to get all the details, and then I'll be there early next week, and then you'll send me the address and all that.' I'm like, 'Alright.'"

Adam DeVine further said that he told his wife that Efron would be coming over to stay with them for a while. However, the High School Musical star never stopped by the beach house he had inquired about.

DeVine explained to Bensinger that Zac Efron "ghosted" him and "never called back." He continued:

"I even texted him like, 'Are you gonna stay here?' And haven't talked with him since. So I've [got] no idea, dude. No idea."

DeVine also told Bensinger that he, Efron, Kendrick, and Plaza are still on a text chain together where they sometimes share stories of running into fans of the film.

The Righteous Gemstones is available to stream on Max.

