Dope Thief Season 1 Episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect and more

After the double-header premiere last week, Dope Thief Season 1 Episode 3 will continue Ray and Manny's story as they evade the people looking for them after their con for easy money spiraled out of control. Both the DEA and the drug traffickers they have stolen from are now after them.

Dope Thief Season 1 Episode 3 airs Friday, March 21, 2025, at 12:00 am ET, only on Apple TV+. Titled Run, Die, or Relapse, the third episode of the series promises a more thrilling and unpredictable turn of events as Ray and Manny continue to deal with the fallout of their grand idea.

Directed by Tanya Hamilton, the episode will see Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura return as the duo Ray Driscoll and Manny Carvalho, respectively.

When will Dope Thief Season 1 Episode 3 be released?

After its double-header release last week on March 14, 2025, the series will follow with one episode per week released every Friday. It means Dope Thief Season 1 Episode 3 will be streaming on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 12:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

However, release timings can differ depending on the region. Please check the table below for the exact release dates and times for the episode in select major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, March 20, 2025 9:00 pm Central Time Thursday, March 20, 2025

11:00 pm Eastern Time Friday, March 21, 2025

12:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 21, 2025

4:00 am Central European Time Friday, March 21, 2025

5:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, March 21, 2025

6:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, March 21, 2025

9:30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, March 21, 2025

1:00 pm

Where to watch Dope Thief Season 1 Episode 3

Like the previous two episodes in the ongoing series, Dope Thief Season 1 Episode 3 will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on the scheduled release date. Because the show is an Apple Original series, it won't be available to watch on any other platform.

Those who haven't subscribed to Apple TV+ yet can do so, which comes with a $9.99 monthly subscription fee. There's also a seven-day free trial for new subscribers of the streaming service.

A brief recap of Dope Thief Season 1 Episode 2

Episode 2 from the Dope Thief Season 1 premiere was a wake-up call for Manny and Ray. Titled Bat Out of Hell, the duo realized that they can't simply run away and have to finish what they started, especially with what they have going on at home. Ray, with the help of his contact, found out that the Aloe Vera bottles he stole contained liquid meth, which was dissolved to make it easier to smuggle it in bulk.

The previous episode also made them realize the mess that they've put themselves in after they found a massacre. They saw a body in the bath and another dead body outside the Loebsack residence. Whoever did it is serious and as Manny calls Sherrie to tell her to get out of the house, a shootout happens.

While it initially looked like they wouldn't make it, Manny and Ray thankfully got out in one piece–blood-soaked, but mostly okay. However, the person they are dealing with knows all about them now and the duo realizes that giving the stolen drugs and money will not be enough to spare their lives. Before the episode closed, Ray was trying to get a hold of Manny, but he wasn't picking up.

What to expect in Dope Thief Season 1 Episode 3

Dope Thief Season 1 Episode 3 promises to be as eventful as the previous episode. Titled Run, Die, or Relapse, it's expected to see Ray and Manny try to evade the police as well as the people they have stolen the drugs and money from. However, with Manny still not answering his phone, Ray will have to find him one way or the other, hoping that nothing bad happened to him.

Here's what the audiences can expect from the episode, per its synopsis from Apple TV:

"Ray combs the streets looking for Manny as the biker gang closes in. DEA agents search for new leads in their hunt for Ray."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Dope Thief Season 1 and other anticipated shows as 2025 progresses.

