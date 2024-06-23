Elite Season 8: Release date, cast, plot, trailer, and more

Netflix is set to release Elite season 8 on July 26, 2024. The series, Netflix's longest-running Spanish drama, has garnered popularity since its debut in 2018. It starts with three teenagers in a fictional high school setting as they navigate the complexities of being a scholarship-reliant student in a world of rich classmates.

The series will conclude with season 8 as its last installment. Mina El Hammani will reprise her iconic role as Nadia, supported by a list of familiar faces and characters. This final season is likely to focus on the end of the school year and tie the original story arc to the new developments in the show over the years.

The official summary for the newest season reads:

"Las Encinas will open its doors one last time in a new 8-episode season full of secrets, rivalries, corruption, and excess in the purest Élite style."

When will Elite season 8 be released?

Miranda Balic and Gleb Abrosimov in a still from the show (Image via Instagram/@elitenetflix)

Elite season 8 will be released on July 26, 2024. The season's renewal was announced well in advance on July 6, 2023, before the seventh season had even been released. In October of the same year, the showrunners announced that season 8 would be the last one for the show.

Viewers can watch the season upon release on Netflix. As per the platform's standard release timings, Elite season 8 will premiere at 12 AM PT. The region-wise release schedule for the show is given below:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Friday, July 26, 2024 12 AM Central Time (CT) Friday, July 26, 2024 2 AM Eastern Time (ET) Friday, July 26, 2024 3 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Friday, July 26, 2024 7 AM Central European Time (CET) Friday, July 26, 2024 9 AM Eastern European Time (EET) Friday, July 26, 2024 10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Friday, July 26, 2024 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Friday, July 26, 2024 4 PM

Who are the cast members of Elite season 8?

Elite season 8 is expected to feature Mina El Hammani reprising her role as Nadia, the protagonist. She has worked on several Spanish shows, including Internat (2015), El Principe (2014-15), and a British TV series called The State (2017). The full list of the season's main cast includes:

Mina El Hammani as Nadia

Omar Ayuso as Omar

Valentina Zenere as Isadora

André Lamoglia as Iván

Carmen Arrufat as Sara

Ander Puig as Nico

Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia

Fernando Líndez as Joel

Mirela Balic as Chloe

Gleb Abrosimov as Eric

Ane Rot as Emilia

Nuno Gallego as Héctor

Alejandro Albarracín as Luis

Iván Mendes as Dalmar

Mario Ermito as Pier

Alexandra Pino as Guillermina

What will Elite season 8 be about? Plot explored

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of Elite on June 13, 2024. As per the visuals, audiences can expect to see the end of the year for students at Las Encinas School as everyone gears up for graduation. The show will feature Omar and Nadia reuniting as one last mystery pushes the school to the brink of enmity.

Netflix also revealed that the arrival of Emilia and Héctor Krawietz would play an important role and that the sibling duo would shake the very foundations of the school. It will be interesting to see how these two powerful characters spread chaos and influence upon everyone who comes across them.

Since the previous season ended with Raùl's death, viewers can also expect to see some continuation of that storyline. While everyone believed the death to be a suicide, it is revealed that Carmen pushed him off the balcony. The new season is expected to unfold more politics, drama, and rivalry.

Elite season 8 will be released on July 26, 2024, on Netflix at 12 AM PT.