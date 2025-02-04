Envious season 1 recap: All to remember before watching season 2

Envious season 1 premiered on Netflix as a quirky sitcom-soap hybrid, blending romantic comedy with drama. Released on September 18, 2024, this Argentine series is directed by Gabriel Medina and produced by Adrián Suárez. The show has a mix of light-hearted moments and emotional depth, appealing to fans of rom-coms and character-driven dramas.

It follows the life of Vicky, a woman approaching forty, who battles jealousy and inadequacy, especially in her romantic life. Available for streaming on Netflix, Envious season 1 boasts 12 episodes with twists, humor, and moving events.

With Envious season 2 ready to air, fans are eager to see how Vicky’s emotional journey evolves. The season promises to continue exploring the complications of Vicky's love life, her personal growth, and the unresolved tensions from the first season.

Viewers are left wondering who Vicky will finally pick, with the romantic cliffhanger involving Matias and Danny. The second season is supposed to explore Vicky's relationships with people around her and her personal growth more closely.

Season 1 of Envious revolves around Vicky’s jealousy and her quest for happiness. The season concludes with a dramatic ending, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the next installment. Vicky, after a series of tumultuous events involving her relationships, therapy sessions, and friendships, finds herself at a crossroads.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Envious season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

The central conflict: Vicky's relationship with Danny

From the outset, Vicky’s relationship with her long-time boyfriend, Danny, plays a significant role in Envious season 1. Her frustration with their stagnant relationship leads her to give Danny an ultimatum: marry her or break up.

When Danny does not propose, Vicky ends the relationship. However, she soon realizes that leaving him may have been a rash decision. Vicky struggles with her own insecurities as she considers her acts and wrestles with her envy of others and the longing for a steady, married life.

Enter Matias: The new love interest in Envious season 1

In Envious season 1, Vicky meets Matias, a stranger who plays a significant role in her emotional journey. A friendship blossoms after they first meet at a nearby Chinese restaurant. Matias stands in sharp contrast to Vicky's wishes because, unlike Danny, he has no interest in getting married or starting a family.

Matias values independence and a lack of attachment, whereas Vicky seeks security and commitment. Their divergent perspectives on love and life emphasize the conflict Vicky feels as she struggles with her own aspirations.

The role of therapy in Vicky’s growth

Therapy becomes a pivotal theme in Envious season 1, especially with Vicky’s sessions with her therapist. At first, the sessions seem to help Vicky realize her own faults, particularly her jealousy and competitiveness.

However, Vicky's tendency to make everything into a competition leads her to stop attending therapy. The underlying issue is her inability to accept the therapist’s insights, as she fears confronting the truth about herself. Despite this, the sessions represent a significant turning point in Vicky’s journey, even if she is not fully ready to change.

Nicolas: A toxic relationship

Vicky’s fling with her boss, Nicolas, brings complications and further deepens her emotional turmoil in Envious season 1. While Vicky is initially drawn to Nicolas for his status and to make her ex, Danny, jealous, it becomes clear that Nicolas is far from the perfect partner.

Vicky's sister warns her about Nicolas being a womanizer, but Vicky ignores the red flags. Eventually, she learns that Nicolas is still married and involved with other women, leaving her heartbroken and embarrassed. This revelation forces Vicky to confront her misguided pursuit of perfection and idealized relationships.

Vicky’s friendships and the consequences of envy

A still from the first season of Envious (Image via Netflix)

Her envy significantly impacts Vicky’s friendships throughout Envious season 1. Her jealousy of her friends' successful relationships and marriages strains her bonds with them. Despite this, her friends, including Lu and Debbie, continue to support her, though Vicky’s envy often leads her to inadvertently sabotage their happiness.

By the season’s end, the consequences of Vicky’s actions become clear: her friend Lu's husband is arrested, and Debbie calls off her wedding. These events demonstrate the toxic nature of envy and its ability to erode even the strongest friendships.

The revelation about Vicky’s father

Vicky's relationship with her father is a central theme in Envious season 1. Abandoned by him at a young age, Vicky has spent much of her life trying to earn his approval, only to find out that he had moved on with a new family. As Vicky struggles with feelings of abandonment and jealousy, she uncovers painful truths about her father’s past.

Vicky discovers in the last episode that her father had intended to apologize with movie tickets for The Little Mermaid but had kept onto them. Her half-sister's sharing of the tickets accentuates the emotional weight of this event since it represents a delicate attempt at reconciliation prior to Vicky's father's passing.

The climactic ending: Vicky’s choice between Matias and Danny

The most crucial moment in Envious season 1 revolves around Vicky's choice between Matias and Danny. Vicky realizes that while Danny may represent a sense of security and stability, Matias offers something more meaningful—acceptance and unconditional love.

Even with this realization, the season closes on a cliffhanger, leaving unresolved the question of who Vicky will finally choose. Her wants for a conventional life and the freedom Matias represents create a strong emotional conflict that will probably resurface in the second season.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Envious season 1 and similar projects as the year progresses. The second season will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix from February 5, 2025.

