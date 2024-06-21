Every Supe's kill count as of The Boys Season 4

As of The Boys season 4, the show has been no stranger to violence and death. Indeed, one of the biggest themes of the show has been how dangerous superheroes can become in an exploitative society that commodifies them.

The Supes, as the show calls them, are among the deadliest characters around, with some of them responsible for heavy body counts all by themselves. By The Boys season 4, the character with the highest kill count by far is Homelander, with 198 people dead by his hand.

The Top 3 deadly Supes as of The Boys season 4

By the time of The Boys season 4, the deadliest Supes are as follows:

Homelander - 198 kills

As the show's perverse take on a corrupted Superman archetype, Homelander has proven to be the most enduring threat faced by both The Boys and Vought alike as of The Boys season 4. His penchant for mass murder was seen very early on, with him botching the rescue operation for Flight 37 and leaving everyone there to die.

Homelander has outlasted even his original superiors at Vought, becoming the true leader of the company in season 3. He ended that season being cheered on for killing a protestor in broad daylight.

In the The Boys season 4 episode "Wisdom of the Ages", Homelander once again showcases his vengeful and bloodthirsty streak by massacring the Vought scientists who experimented on him as a child. It's safe to say that there might be plenty more blood on his hands moving forward.

Stormfront - 68 kills

One of the main villains of season 2, Stormfront was a particularly insidious and vicious superhero. A Nazi with an extended lifespan, she had mastered the art of public manipulation to conceal her true agenda while making the people dance to her tune.

Stormfront reveled in causing collateral damage against racial minorities and those she deemed inferior. She idolized Homelander, considering him the embodiment of the Nazi Ubermensch, and if her plans had come to fruition before she was publicly exposed, she could have wrought unfathomable levels of carnage.

Soldier Boy - 61 kills

Introduced in season 3, Soldier Boy was the first superhero Vought publicly marketed, hailed from the World War II era. He's also one of the most unstable and dangerous Superheroes in the series, capable of accidentally causing explosions just because his traumatic memories were triggered.

Even outside the deaths he's caused by accident or negligence, Soldier Boy is far from a noble man, having antagonized his teammates at Payback so mercilessly that they sold him out just to be rid of him.

That's to say nothing of how easy it is to set him off, as Homelander discovered the hard way after finding out Soldier Boy was his biological father. Seeing Homelander's vulnerability as a weakness, Soldier Boy immediately flew into a murderous rage.

Other Supes and their kill counts

Kimiko/The Female (29): One of the deadliest members of The Boys, and the only one to have actual superpowers, Kimiko has been one of the deadliest weapons in their arsenal from the very beginning.

Introduced in The Boys season 4 as the original's replacement. Wrangler (2)

Kenji Miyashiro (2): Kimiko's brother, murdered by Stormfront.

Kimiko's brother, murdered by Stormfront. Mindstorm (2)

Love Sausage (1)

Termite (1)

Blue Hawk (1)

Splinter Prime (1)

Popclaw (1)

The Boys season 4 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime video, with new episodes releasing every Thursday. On June 11, it was announced that the following fifth season will be the final season of the show.