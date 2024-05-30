Evil season 4 episode 2 ending explained: Is something wrong with Ben?

Evil season 4 episode 2, titled “How to Train a Werewolf,” was released on May 30, 2024. The second episode was anticipated to showcase what was happening in the Garrow Research Facility and if the sinkhole underneath the particle accelerator was really a doorway to hell. However, episode 2 was all about the gang investigating werewolf incidents near a graveyard.

While Ben is still unsure about believing in the demon inhabiting his space, David has discovered his newfound abilities which The Vatican wants to use for a completely different purpose. Meanwhile, it's getting challenging for Kristen to understand what her husband is going through and all the chaos continues to make her restless.

Despite the obstacles the trio faces on their path, they remain united and determined to uncover the truth behind the supernatural occurrences plaguing their and other’s lives. Read on to learn more about how Evil season 4 episode 2 ended and all the major highlights.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Evil season 4 episode 2. Reader discretion is advised.

What happened to Ben at the end of Evil season 4 episode 2?

Ben, as seen in Evil season 4 episode 2 (Image via Paramount+)

The final moments of Evil season 4 episode 2 saw Ben seemingly scared after experiencing something like tinnitus. He eventually met Kristen’s therapist, Kurt, and seemed even more restless and tensed. The episode didn’t reveal what happened to Ben.

However, given what transpired in Evil season 4 episode 1, it can be presumed that it was the effects of the beam Ben got hit with inside the particle accelerator. During the accident, Dr. Ethan affirmed everyone by calling the test firing inside the particle accelerator to be equivalent to a dental X-ray.

Nevertheless, Ben experienced something demonic that his subconscious didn’t register and he didn’t want to believe. In Evil season 4 episode 2, Ben kept seeing and hearing the presence of an entity in his house but believed it to be some kind of hallucination.

Although Ben is pretending to be alright, he is clearly not. It is yet to be revealed if it’s a physical manifestation of his trauma or something truly supernatural.

Also Read: Evil season 4 - Everything we know so far

Was there really a werewolf in Evil season 4 episode 2

Kristen with the robot dog, as seen in Evil season 4 episode 2 (Image via Paramount+)

Given the title of Evil season 4 episode 2, fans anticipated to see a demonic werewolf in the series but unfortunately, no such entity was shown. Surprisingly, the creature that attacked a Black nun and David was revealed to be an expensive robot dog, which the trio eventually destroyed.

As Ben couldn’t decipher the mechanism of the robot on his own, he requested assistance from his friend, Kate, who designed the machine’s software. Kate was surprised that the robot dog could attack people, especially those who are of African race, given its software wouldn’t allow aggressive action.

They eventually found the owner of the mechanical dog and he turned out to be an African American, which cleared the doubt among them that the robot dog was programmed to be racist.

However, he confessed that he did jailbreak the software. After learning about this, Kate told the owner of the robot dog that he broke the clause and was liable to pay $150,000 as a penalty.

Also Read: Evil season 4 complete release schedule

Later at night, Kristen found another robot dog in her house who was trying to attack Lynn. Surprisingly, this was the second dog from the same owner, who had tinkered with the software again by installing the codes from the same Reddit thread. After piecing together the puzzle the trio figured out that the robot dogs were attacking those who were theists.

The software of the Reddit thread made the dogs capable of going through people’s phones to analyze if they were religious or not. This was the very reason why the nun, David, and Lynn were the only people who got attacked. While observing the Reddit thread, Kristen noticed that the profile picture contained a demon’s sigil.

Also Read: Evil season 4 episode 1 gate of hell explained

Evil season 4 episode 2: Is David a clairvoyant

Chikuwudi Iwuji as a priest, as seen in Evil season 4 episode 2 (Image via Paramount+)

The agent of the Entity and Vatican’s secret service, Victor LeConte returned to the series once again, only to make David even more restless than he already was.

Victor told David that the Vatican needed him more than ever and made some odd requests like wearing cotton clothes with design, only running shoes, and more.

Upon arriving at the place where Victor told him to go, he was asked to sit in a room, where a stranger arrived and shared his random experience with him. Later, David was asked to sit with a couple of people and draw what came to his mind.

Read More: Evil season 4 episode 3 release date & time

What happened next was shocking to him, given he drew the exact image of what he heard from the stranger with 75% accuracy. Victor told David that he was capable of remote-viewing, an ability that granted him to seek an impression of anything that he had never seen in his life.

Victor introduced Father Dominic (played by Chukuwudi Iwuji), who would be taking over David’s case. Dominic revealed to David that their secret organization within the Vatican would develop and enhance his remote viewing.

Before David left, he found out that it was not just a mere accident as it was Grace Lin, who contacted them about David’s hidden gifts. Hi demonstration of an unseen sight in his drawing proves that he indeed is a clairvoyant.

Also Read: Evil season 4 cast and characters

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Evil season 4 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.