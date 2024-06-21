Evil season 4 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Evil season 4 episode 6 will be released on June 27, 2024. Given the events that transpired in the latest episode, the upcoming installment is expected to shed light on the aftermath of David, Ben, and Kristen’s recent quest, where the Vatican will be heavily involved. The current storyline has found Kristen in a tricky situation, where Andy is absent from her life once again.

Nevertheless, Kristen continues to take anything that life throws at her and she continues to care for her daughters while expecting her husband’s speedy recovery. Unbeknownst to Kristen, things are expected to get even worse after she finds out about Sheryl’s latest stunt. Follow along with the article to learn more about Evil season 4 episode 6.

When will Evil season 4 episode 6 be released

Evil season 4 episode 6 will release on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 3:01 am ET. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the next episode for all selective regions along with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, June 27, 2024 12:01 am Central Time Thursday, June 27, 2024 2:01 am Eastern Time Thursday, June 27, 2024 3:01 am British Summer Time Thursday, June 27, 2024 8:01 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, June 27, 2024 12:31 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, June 27, 2024 9:01 am Australian Central Time Thursday, June 27, 2024 4:31 pm

Where to watch Evil season 4 episode 6

Evil season 4 episode 6 will be streamed exclusively on Paramount+. Fans looking for the series on Netflix will be disappointed to learn that Evil left the platform on October 1, 2021, so, not even the first three seasons are available on the OTT giant. All previous seasons that were not available on Paramount+ earlier have now been added to the catalog.

A brief recap on Evil season 4 episode 5

Episode 5 kicked off with Kristen breaking the news to her daughters that their father would be away from home for a while for his treatment. She later joined David and Ben on a new case where they had to investigate another demonic possession and the victim was a flight attendant named Vicky.

After contacting Vicky’s colleagues, the trio discovered that she often smuggled ancient relics from foreign countries. However, things didn’t turn out well while she was doing her last run, hoping it would be her big break. While searching Vicky’s storage room, the trio discovered a box containing a piece of wood.

They later found out through Father Dominic that the piece was a missing portion of Jesus Christ’s actual cross that was lost during World War 2. David, Ben, and Kristen were asked to deliver the relic to the Vatican by themselves. However, things didn’t turn out the way it was anticipated given the relic was proved to be a fake.

While returning, David received a call from Dominic who explained to him that the box was a demonic relic. Dominic further revealed that it was part of a collection that was being brought to New York to be assembled in service of the ultimate corruption. David, Ben, Kristen, and other passengers aboard the flight faced heavy turbulence.

David saw sightings of the fabled ghost named Captain LeMyers, the fabled ghost Vicky's friends were talking about. Using the holy water he got from Dominic, David sprinkled it over the box and surprisingly they had a safe landing. Elsewhere Sheryl revealed to Kristen’s daughters about their brother Timothy.

What to expect from Evil season 4 episode 6

Evil season 4 episode 6 titled “How to Dance in Three Easy Steps,” will likely see Kristen being confronted by her daughters about their secret brother. Given she believes that Timothy is not her child, it will be challenging for her to explain to her kids, who have themselves emotionally bonded to the child. She will also confront Sheryl regarding this after she finds out about her involvement.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Evil season 4 and all your favorite TV shows and movies.