Evil season 4 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Evil season 4 episode 7 will be released on July 4, 2024. The final season of Evil makes things even more enthralling for the fanbase by exploring things that have grabbed everyone’s attention. From David’s newfound abilities to Ben’s peculiar situation, the plot unravels deeper mysteries and unexpected twists, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

The latest episode ended on a chilling note by showcasing a character who will likely unleash their wrath, making things more terrifying and evil. Given the menacing conclusion, the hype for the next installment is reaching a fever pitch. Follow along with the article to learn more about Evil season 4 episode 7.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant for Smiling Friends season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Evil season 4 episode 7 be released

Trending

Evil season 4 episode 7 will release on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 3:01 am ET. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the next episode for all selective regions along with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, July 4, 2024 12:01 am Central Time Thursday, July 4, 2024 2:01 am Eastern Time Thursday, July 4, 2024 3:01 am British Summer Time Thursday, July 4, 2024 8:01 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, July 4, 2024 12:31 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, July 4, 2024 9:01 am Australian Central Time Thursday, July 4, 2024 4:31 pm

Read more: Evil season 4 cast and characters

Where to watch Evil season 4 episode 7

Evil season 4 episode 7 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. For fans who are unaware, the series left Netflix on October 1, 2021, so not even the first three seasons will be available on the OTT giant. All previous seasons that were not available on Paramount+ earlier have now been added to the catalog.

Read more: Evil season 4 complete release schedule

A brief recap on Evil season 4 episode 6

In Evil season 4 episode 6, the trio was asked to assess the case of Katherine, a former professional dancer who was accused of killing her own children. After meeting Katherine, the trio learned that she couldn’t stop dancing, and the reason was the demon inside her, who would kill anyone she cared about if she stopped.

During the exorcism, Katherine couldn’t take it, and she died immediately. The doctors noticed the sudden appearance of gangrene, for which they had no explanation. While inspecting the body, David, Ben, and Katherine discovered a demonic sigil. Later, when David tried to examine the sigil, he was shocked to learn that the church had already extinguished the demon.

The trio decided to meet Katherine’s dance group, but they encountered nothing. However, Kristen managed to get more information from one of the group members, Isabella. Later, they met Megan, an ex-dancer, who accused the dance group of being a satanic cult, asserting that they were responsible for Katherine and her children’s deaths.

Read more: Did Kristen finally meet her Antichrist baby

Kristen and her friends joined the event during Isabella and her group's exclusive dance performance. David was shellshocked to see an entity amongst the group, deeming it to be a demon. However, when he later confronted Isabella about this, she told him it was a Muse.

Father Dominic gave David his exclusive task to locate a group of priests and nuns captured by General Kaleb Girma in Ethiopia. Much to David’s surprise and shock, he located the coordinates and made Kaleb kill himself via his clairvoyant abilities. David regretted killing a human being.

Megan again accused Isabella and her group after a strange sigil formed on her waist. However, when Ben inspected it in detail, he suspected that she could have done it to herself. Father Dominic met Megan and called her Princeps daemonum Necromaticorum.

It turned out that Megan hosted the very demon in her body, and she was responsible for Katherine’s misery. Elsewhere, Sheryl discovered that Leland tried to kill Laura through Andy, so she rushed to his house in anger. After finding out about his absence, she started destroying all his belongings. In the end, Leland arrived at his house, only to find Katherine sitting in the dark with a knife in her hand.

Read more: What happened to Ben in Evil

What to expect from Evil season 4 episode 7

Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, Evil season 4 episode 7 will likely focus more on David’s progress with his gifts and Sheryl’s vengeance against Leland. It will indeed be hard for David to move past what really transpired, and he might not even join Ben and Kristen on the next assessment.

As David can open up to Kristen and Ben, he might reveal his powers to them, making it hard for him to convince friends. On the other hand, Land has landed a tight spot, and it will be very difficult for him to resolve the situation by talking things out.

Read more: Evil season 4 episode 7 ending explained

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Evil season 4 and all your favorite TV shows and movies.