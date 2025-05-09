Fact Check: Is Cailee Spaeny in The Last of Us? Explained

With the premiere of The Last of Us season 2, the series is back to showing viewers the lives of Ellie and Joel as they try to survive in the show's cold and post-apocalyptic world. However, with the release of the new season, there was an ongoing rumor that began circulating that actress Cailee Spaeny, best known for starring in Priscilla and Alien: Romulus, is going to star in the show.

Ad

However, that is not true at all. Cailee Spaeny has not been cast in The Last of Us. The actress has neither been confirmed by HBO nor the show's creators to appear in the show, and has not showed up in the already released four episodes of the latest season as well.

The series stars Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, and more.

Cailee Spaeny was a fancast for the role of Ellie in The Last of Us

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Before Bella Ramsey was cast in the role of Ellie, actresses Cailee Spaeny and Kaitlyn Dever were major fancasts for the role. While Dever eventually went on to play the role of Abby in The Last of Us, Spaeny was not able to become a part of the show. However, Spaeny has enjoyed an active career herself.

Spaeny's first big role came in Pacific Rim: Uprising, the sequel to the 2013 film titled Pacific Rim. Besides, she also starred in biographical dramas, titled On the Basis of S*x and Vice. She also received a role in the FX miniseries Devs, which further pushed her to stardom, and also starred alongside Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown.

Ad

Spaeny further received recognition and fame when she starred as Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's wife, in the biographical drama Priscilla. She received critical acclaim for her performance in the movie, and subsequently, she has also appeared in big releases such as Civil War and Alien: Romulus.

Besides feature-length films and TV series, Cailee Spaeny also starred in short films such as Counting to 1000, and Unlimited World. The actress will be next seen in Wake Up Dead Man, the third film in the Knives Out series.

Ad

Who is Ellie in The Last of Us?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ellie is one of the main characters in The Last of Us. In the show, she is portrayed as a young teenage girl who is born a few years into the downfall of the world at the hands of the Cordyceps infection. Her mother was bitten by an infected being while she was pregnant, and as it implied, this led to Ellie being immune to the infection.

She got to know about her immunity when she was bitten by an infected person and did not turn. Discovered by Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies and someone who knew her mom, Ellie was then given to Joel. Joel was tasked with delivering her to the Firefly doctors to make sure they could get a vaccine out of her.

Ad

What followed was a journey where Ellie and Joel grew closer to each other and faced many hardships together. In the show, the character is portrayed by Bella Ramsey, and they continue to portray her in season 2 as well.

For further updates on The Last of Us, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More