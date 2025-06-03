Fatal Destination: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Fatal Destination is a six-part true-crime docuseries narrated and executive-produced by Jessica Biel. Directed by Liesl Tommy, it explores tragic incidents at exotic vacation spots through firsthand accounts. The series is set to premiere on June 3, 2025, at 10 pm ET on Investigation Discovery (ID).

The show is based on real-life events. Real criminal instances that happened while on vacation in the US or elsewhere are the main topic of each episode. These cases—featuring killings, betrayals, and mysteries—are explored through interviews with friends, family members, local residents, media, and law enforcement.

The docuseries sheds light on cases like a wealthy man's murder in Mexico and a missing hiker in Costa Rica. It reveals how dream getaways turn into nightmares due to greed, deceit, or betrayal, exposing the sinister truths beneath paradise.

When and where to watch Fatal Destination

Fatal Destination will premiere on Investigation Discovery (ID) on June 3, 2025, at 10 pm ET. Episodes air weekly on ID every Tuesday at the same time. They are available to stream the next day on Max and Hulu.

The series is not exclusive to ID; it is accessible to subscribers on both Max and Hulu. There are six episodes in season 1, and no further announcements have been made about additional platforms or seasons.

Below is a table showing the release timings of Fatal Destination episode 1, titled Baja Noir, across regions:

Regions (Time zones) Date Time United States (PT) June 3, 2025 7 pm United States (ET) June 3, 2025 10 pm Unites Kingdom (BST) June 4, 2025 3 am Australia (AEST) June 4, 2025 12 pm

Investigation Discovery (ID) requires a cable TV subscription. Costs vary by provider, so please check with the cable provider for accurate pricing details.

Subscription plans for Max start at $9.99/month (with ads) or $16.99/month (ad-free). Annual plans are $99.99 (with ads) or $169.99 (ad-free). Plans for Hulu start at $7.99/month (with ads) or $17.99/month (ad-free). Hulu + Live TV, which includes ID, starts at $76.99/month.

Release schedule of each episode

Episodes of Fatal Destination are released weekly on Tuesdays starting from June 3, 2025. Below is the table of its release timings:

Episode no. Title Date Time 1 Baja Noir June 3, 2025 10:00 pm ET 2 Where's Emily? June 10, 2025 10:00 pm ET 3 Missing in Myrtle Beach June 17, 2025 10:00 pm ET 4 Blood on Bourbon Street June 24, 2025 10:00 pm ET 5 The Ghost Ship July 1, 2025 10:00 pm ET 6 Detour to Darkness July 8, 2025 10:00 pm ET

The true story behind Fatal Destination

Fatal Destination is available to watch on ID (Image via Unsplash/)

The series follows numerous real-life cases where vacations turn deadly. It sheds light on details through exclusive interviews with friends, family, locals, journalists, and law enforcement. The series highlights the sinister truths behind seemingly perfect getaways, focusing on crimes driven by greed, betrayal, or deceit.

The first episode of the series, titled Baja Noir, recounts the real-life murder of Jake Clyde Merendino, a wealthy Texas businessman, in Rosarito, Mexico. Merendino, seeking a luxurious seaside retreat, was found brutally murdered near a cliffside in May 2015, just after purchasing an oceanfront condominium.

As per the Los Angeles Times, the case involved a complex relationship between Merendino and David Enrique Meza, a younger man with whom the former had a romantic relationship. Meza, driven by greed and leading a double life—including a relationship with his pregnant girlfriend in San Diego—conspired to kill Merendino to inherit his estate.

He was convicted of foreign domestic violence resulting in murder and conspiracy to obstruct justice, and was sentenced to life in a US federal prison in December 2017.

Watch Fatal Destination as it releases on ID and other subsequent platforms.

