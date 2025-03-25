Fatal Family Feuds season 2 episode 6: A detailed case overview

Fatal Family Feuds, season 2, episode 6, explores the triple homicide of Beverly Therrien and her two tenants, Michael Ramsey and Pamela Johns. Their dead bodies were retrieved from Beverly's residence in Naomi Drive, East Hartford, Connecticut, on the morning of November 25, 2010.

According to Oxygen, a person named Kris Raiman contacted the police to request a wellness check after multiple attempts to reach their aunt, Beverly, went unanswered. When the police entered the house, they found the three dead bodies scattered across different parts of the room.

Fatal Family Feuds season 2, episode 6 follows the complete investigation to find the culprit. Released on March 23, 2025, the official synopsis of the episode reads:

"A gruesome Thanksgiving triple murder case lays bare a family's violent past, including a son and daughter, each with a score to settle; as the years pass and the case goes unsolved, three families desperately fight for the truth and justice."

Fatal Family Feuds season 2 episode 6: What happened on the day of Thanksgiving?

Fatal Family Feuds, season 2, episode 6, explores a triple murder case (Image via Pexels)

As per Oxygen, on the morning of Thanksgiving on November 25, 2010, the East Hartford police department received a call from Kris Raiman, saying that Beverly was not picking up the phone, even after repeated calls.

Hartford Police Department Patrol Officer Tara Hawkins revealed on the Fatal Family Feuds episode that right after she entered the residence, she saw a lot of blood. Reportedly, all three victims were found across different rooms and had large, blunt trauma wounds on their heads. This indicated that the culprit had used a hammer or a very heavy object for the murder.

East Hartford Police Department investigator Patrick Sullivan suggested the culprit was searching for something.

"It spoke to me that maybe this is someone that knows the interior of the house and what they were looking for,” Officer Sullivan revealed.

The officer further added:

"This family feud was about money. It was about jealousy. It was about greed."

As per a report by NBC Connecticut dated October 16, 2012, the medical examiner revealed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

The history of Beverly Therrein's family

Brett Bednarz had a history of violence against his mother (Image via Pexels)

As per Oxygen, Beverly Therrien first got married in 1963 to a man named Andrew Bednarz, who was recently divorced at the time. The couple stayed together for the next two decades and had two children named Brett and Candace Therrien.

In 1983, Beverly got separated from Andy. She went on to remarry and got divorced two more times. Andrew started living with his son, Brett Bednarz, in Beverly's apartment.

It was during the late 1990s that the Fatal Family Feuds subject Beverly Therrien moved back to her own house, where Andrew and Brett were still living. As per the landlord-tenant agreement, she installed a locked door at the bottom of the stairs.

However, the locked door contributed to Andrew Bednarz's death. As reported by Oxygen, on September 15, 2010, Andrew suffered from a severe heart attack while mowing the lawn. However, the locked door became a major obstruction, preventing him from calling for help.

As per Kris Raiman, the children Candy and Brett started to blame their mother completely for the death of Andrew Bednarz.

The investigation behind the triple homicide of Fatal Family Feuds subjects

Investigators discovered the DNA samples of Brett Bednarz at the crime scene (Image via Pexels)

When the Hartford Police Department started the investigation, Beverly's son Brett refused to speak with the investigators without an attorney, as per Oxygen. This raised major suspicion among the authorities. However, Candace provided her testimony, revealing that she didn't know Beverly's two tenants, Michael Ramsey and Pamela Johns.

As per Oxygen, Pamela Johns's son, Mike Tillotson, revealed he was completely sure that Beverly's son, Brett, had contributed to the murders.

“All they had to do was make sure that Beverly was taken care of", Mike said.

He further revealed that Brett Bednarz would often roam around the neighborhood of Beverly's Naomi Drive residence, blaming his mother for Andrew's death. Mike added:

"He's a monster. He's not a good person. I knew right away who was responsible."

Additionally, the authorities discovered that both of the siblings were highly furious with their mother since Andrew had left all of his property to Beverly.

As reported by Kris Raiman, six months before the murder, Brett Bednarz attacked his mother at her residence and was arrested. As per a report by Hartford Courant, Beverly herself bailed her son out and arranged a restraining order for her safety.

Brett Bednarz was found guilty of murder

A bloody tissue was found that had the DNA of both Brett Bednarz and Michael Ramsey (Image via Pexels)

As per Oxygen, when the investigators retrieved DNA evidence from the crime scene, they found Brett's DNA scattered all over the residence. Investigators found the cell phones of Michael Ramsey and Pamela Johns in a white sedan that belonged to Candace's daughter, Tiffany.

However, the breakthrough in the case arrived in 2012, when a bloody tissue collected from the crime scene contained the DNA samples of both Brett Bednarz and Michael Ramsey.

With the set of evidence, Brett Bednarz was arrested for the murders of Beverly Therrien, Michael Ramsey, and Pamela Johns on October 15, 2012.The trial began in May 2015, when attorneys revealed that the bloody tissue was left when Ramsey tried to defend himself from the murderer.

Fatal Family Feuds subject was sentenced to 180 years of prison (Image via Pexels)

During the second trial of Brett Bednarz in January 2016, prosecutors provided Beverly's checkbook, which had Brett's DNA, and a check for him dated November 21, 2010. This proved that the Fatal Family Feuds' culprit also violated the restraining order.

Brett Bednarz was found guilty of the murder of Beverly Therrien, Michael Ramsey, and Pamela Johns. He was sentenced to 60 years imprisonment for each murder in March 2016. As per Fox News, the culprit is currently serving a sentence of 180 years for the triple murders.

