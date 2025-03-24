What happened to Beverly Therrien, Pamela Johns, and Michael Ramsey? Details explored ahead of Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen 

In 2010, Beverly Therrien, a 74-year-old woman from East Hartford, Connecticut, and her tenants, Pamela Johns, 60, and Michael Ramsey, 53, were found bludgeoned to death inside Therrien’s home. The brutal killings took place on Thanksgiving Day, leaving the community shaken.

Ad

In November 2010, police discovered the victims' bodies scattered across different rooms of the house, all having died from blunt force trauma, as per nbcconnecticut.com.

Investigators later arrested Beverly Therrien’s son, Brett Bednarz, who was charged with three counts of murder. According to fox61 (January 21, 2016), Bednarz’s first trial ended in a hung jury, but a retrial led to his conviction in 2016. Prosecutors argued that Bednarz harbored deep resentment toward his mother, fueled by a history of domestic violence and family conflict.

Ad

Trending

The case will be revisited in Fatal Family Feuds season 2 episode 6 episode, Thanksgiving Threats, airing March 23, 2025, on Oxygen. The episode explores the unusual family dynamics surrounding Beverly Therrien, including her complicated relationship with her son and tenants Pamela Johns and Michael Ramsey.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

The bodies of Beverly Therrien, 74, Pamela Johns, 60, and Michael Ramsey, 53, were found in different parts of the home

Ad

The bodies of Beverly Therrien, 74, Pamela Johns, 60, and Michael Ramsey, 53, were discovered in separate parts of Therrien’s East Hartford residence on Thanksgiving Day in 2010.

According to nbcconnecticut.com (October 16, 2012), all three victims died from blunt force trauma to the head, and their deaths were classified as homicides. The crime scene was described as particularly violent, with investigators believing the act to be personal and targeted.

Authorities soon identified Beverly Therrien’s son, Brett Bednarz, as a key person of interest. As per fox61, Bednarz had a documented history of violence involving his mother, including a 2010 assault for which he was subject to a protective order, just 6 months before the murder.

Ad

Despite this, Bednarz maintained a plea of not guilty to three counts of murder and an additional charge of violating that order.

The complex family dynamics between Beverly Therrien, her son Brett, and other family members are at the core of the case. Reports indicate that Beverly Therrien shared her home with her first ex-husband and son Brett, who were living in separate parts of the house noted in cheatsheet.com, March 20, 2025.

Ad

Prior to the killings, Therrien reportedly expressed fear for her safety to friends and neighbors. According to nbcconnecticut.com (December 1, 2010), there were 11 police calls to her home within nine months leading up to the murders, highlighting ongoing tensions.

On October 15, 2012, Bednarz was arrested and charged with capital felony murder, burglary, home invasion, and criminal violation of a protective order. The initial trial concluded with a hung jury, but during the retrial, new evidence played a critical role in his conviction.

Ad

According to fox61.com, forensic testimony linked Bednarz’s DNA to items within the crime scene, including a blood-stained tissue and Beverly Therrien’s belongings. Prosecutors argued that Bednarz, a carpenter by trade, likely used a drywall hammer to inflict fatal hatchet-like injuries on Beverly Therrien, Pamela Johns, and Michael Ramsey.

Ad

Prosecutor David Zagaja told the jury that Bednarz “hated his mother” and blamed her for his father’s recent death. As per Hartford Courant's December 12, 2018 article, Zagaja highlighted a pattern of aggression, referencing Bednarz’s own writings where he stated:

“She has made all of our lives a living hell,”...But I have an ace up my sleeve. I’m just waiting for the time to use it. … Also, if you should see any activity at 154 Naomi Drive, call me. Please call me. This b***h has to be stopped.”

Ad

Defense attorneys pointed to sightings of unidentified men at Therrien’s home the night before the bodies were found, suggesting alternative suspects as per nbcconnecticut.com (January 21, 2016). However, the jury returned a guilty verdict on three counts of murder and Brett Bednarz was sentenced to 60 years for each victim.

The case of Beverly Therrien, Pamela Johns, and Michael Ramsey is set to be explored in greater depth in Fatal Family Feuds Thanksgiving Threats airing March 23, 2025, on Oxygen. The episode will examine the fraught family ties and the tragic events that unfolded inside the Pamela Johns, Therrien home, providing a broader context behind one of East Hartford’s most chilling triple homicides.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback