FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 13 recap: Who were Maddie Baker and Tina Liu?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 released a new episode on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, on CBS. The episode, titled Greek Tragedy, depicted the story of a double murder, a drug dealer, and Hana’s past relationship. While the Fugitive Task Force worked quickly to catch the killer, personal struggles were also explored in this episode.

The episode focused on two college students, Maddie Baker and Tina Liu, who were found stabbed to death in their off-campus house. As the team investigated, they found a connection between a drug dealer named Kimani Lyons and a group of boys involved in illegal activities.

Maddie Baker and Tina Liu were friends who died after a night out. Maddie had been dating Nick Turpin, a wealthy college student, while Tina had recently broken up with her teaching assistant, who had been stalking her. The girls stayed at Nick’s house the night they died, not knowing they were in danger.

Elsewhere in the episode, Hana’s ex-boyfriend Ethan showed up asking for her help because someone was blackmailing him.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 (Image via Instagram/ @fbicbs)

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 13: What happened to Maddie and Tina?

Maddie Baker and Tina Liu were stabbed to death at Nick Turpin’s house after a party. They had been drinking a dangerous mix called "blackout brew," made of alcohol and Xanax. The girls stayed at Nick’s house to rest, while Nick went back to his frat house. Sadly, someone found out they were alone.

The killer was Kimani Lyons, a drug dealer. One of the frat boys had been caught with drugs, and when the police took the stash, the boys owed Lyons money. To scare them, Lyons killed the two girls, hoping their deaths would force the boys to cooperate. Maddie, who knew the code to Nick’s safe, was tied up before being killed, but the stolen items weren’t valuable.

At first, the team suspected Tina’s ex-boyfriend, who had been stalking her, but he was cleared. They eventually linked Lyons to the murders through DNA from another victim. In the end, the Task Force raided a club where Lyons was hiding, stopping more violence and arresting everyone involved, including Lyons, Nick, and his friends.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 13: What happened to Ethan?

Hana’s ex, Ethan, reached out to her for help after months of no contact. Ethan worked as an Air Marshal and had struggled with addiction after a military injury. He said he was trying to get clean, but his drug dealer, Jamie, was blackmailing him. She threatened to tell his bosses about his addiction unless he paid her $30,000. If she exposed him, Ethan would lose his job.

Ethan begged Hana to use her FBI badge to scare Jamie away, but she refused to misuse her authority. Instead, she told Ethan to be honest about his addiction and go to rehab, explaining that getting help might save his career. Ethan didn’t want to go to rehab and thought he could quit on his own, but Hana believed treatment was his best option.

Later, Hana decided to face Jamie herself. She told Jamie that she was with the FBI and warned her to stop threatening Ethan or she would shut down her whole operation. Jamie backed off, and Hana made it clear she could never sell to Ethan again. After this, Ethan finally agreed to go to rehab, ready to get clean for himself and for Hana.

Other highlights of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 13

Besides the main murder case and Hana’s personal story, the episode had lots of action and emotional moments. Nick Turpin, heartbroken over his girlfriend’s death, convinced his frat brothers to go after Lyons themselves. They planned to storm Lyons’s hangout, Rico Dusty, with guns. Luckily, someone tipped off the FBI.

The Task Force quickly raided the club and stopped the fight before it started. They arrested Lyons, his henchman, Nick, and the frat boys. Even though Lyons threatened revenge from prison, the FBI shut down his drug business. This gave the frat boys a chance to turn their lives around, though they still had to face punishment for their actions.

Meanwhile, Hana’s story ended with hope. After scaring Jamie away, she convinced Ethan to focus on getting better. Ethan admitted he still loved Hana and agreed to go to rehab, knowing it was the only way to rebuild his life.

Fans can watch FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 13 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

