Fire Country season 3 recap: All to know before season 4 arrives

Created by Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot, Fire Country season 3 was released in October 2024. Three months after season 3 premiered, the action drama series was renewed for a fourth season. It is slated to premiere on CBS on October 17, 2025.The series revolves around the story of Bode Leone as he journeys from being an inmate firefighter at Three Rock Con Camp while battling serious threats from wildfires and his own personal relationships. Season 2 ended with Leone graduating from Three Rock camp and becoming a free man and a firefighter, with season 3 focusing on his journey, which was only made complicated by his past.The season introduced several new characters, including Leven Rambin as Audrey, a former inmate from a fire camp, and Jared Padalecki as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who recognized Bode's raw talent. However, Fire Country season 3 ended on an epic cliffhanger despite its two-hour two-part finale.The Zebel Ridge fire caused serious issues across Edgewater. It threatened both the Three Rock camp and Walter's care facility at Buena Vista. Not only that, while Bode managed to survive both parts of the finale, the same cannot be said about his family. It left many open questions for season 4.Sharon, Vince, and Walter's fates hang in the balance after Buena Vista care home's roof collapsed Fire Country season 3 began with Bode Leone, now officially a firefighter, having been released from Three Rock in season 2 after being paroled. But the main focus of the season was his relationship with his family, especially after his grandfather, Walter, was diagnosed with dementia. It reminded Bode of the importance of spending cherished family time, but that was quickly threatened by the end of the season. The two-part two-hour Fire Country season 3 finale brought the Zabel Ridge fire as it spread towards Edgewater and a serious issue with Gabriela's stalker, Finn. While chasing him down, Finn set fire to a gas station, and Bode attempted to rescue a teenage girl trapped inside.However, in the process, he hurt his leg and was benched for the remainder of the episode. But when the Ridge fire attacked the care home where his grandfather, Walter, was staying, Bode leapt into action. He entered the home, found Walter, and the two then went searching for Otto, his friend in Fire Country season 3.In the process, Bode's knee gave out. However, Sharon and Vince arrived and hurried inside, just in time to assist Bode. They then rushed back inside to help Walter out, only for Bode to watch as the roof of Buena Vista collapsed, leaving the fate of Vince, Sharon, and Walter in the air.Three Rock was destroyed, leaving the fate of the program up in the air in Fire Country season 3A still from Fire Country 3 (Image via Instagram/@firecountrycbs)As the Zabel Ridge Fire ignited in the Fire Country season 3 finale, Three Rock Con Camp faced its biggest threat. This was eerily similar to what had occurred in previous seasons. After going through a drug scandal, a poisoning, and more, the camp had survived most of the attacks, but that was until the Zabel Ridge Fire hit. This time, the fire camp had no support from external entities, as they had all been diverted elsewhere to battle another fire in Fire Country season 3.However, Eve and her crew of inmate firefighters did their best to tackle the fire, but even a bucket brigade created by Cole failed to put a dent in the wildfire. To make matters worse, Jake was dispatched to help at Buena Vista, forcing him to redirect despite being en route to Three Rock.Eventually, the crew was forced to abandon the camp as the barracks and Eve's office went up in flames, and they could only watch with no means of stopping the flames. It left the fate of the inmate firefighter program and camp in limbo for the city, especially given that there were other programs, and the inmates would likely be redirected. That would likely be explored more in Fire Country season 4.