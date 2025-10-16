NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 10 (finale): Release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Things are only intensifying going into NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 10 with the new threat to Tony and Ziva's family. Jonah Markham's evil plan is now out in the open, and even worse, he also has Tali, which will only complicate Tony and Ziva's mission to deal with him.NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 10 drops next week on Thursday, October 23, 2025, on Paramount+ at 3:00 am ET. Titled Full Circle, it teases Tony and Ziva finally putting an end to the existing narrative, which is Jonah Markham's crimes against their family and against Interpol.But as Tony and Ziva always say, the priority is to save the family. It means they have to save Tali first before they can finally deal with Jonah once and for all.Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.When does NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 10 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe series has consistently upped the suspense with every episode it releases every week since the triple-header premiere. Following its weekly release schedule, NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 10 will drop next Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Time.Check out the table below for the exact release timings of the NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva finale next week, depending on the region and time zone.Time zoneRelease dateRelease timePacific TimeThursday, October 23, 202512 amCentral TimeThursday, October 23, 20252 amEastern TimeThursday, October 23, 20253 amGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, October 23, 20257 amCentral European TimeThursday, October 23, 20259 amEastern European TimeThursday, October 23, 202510 amIndian Standard TimeThursday, October 23, 202512:30 pmJapan Standard TimeThursday, October 23, 20254 pmCBS may be the official home of the original NCIS series, but the sequel is exclusively for Paramount+. Like the previous nine episodes, NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 10 will only be streaming on Paramount+ with a subscription.How many episodes are left in NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1?For the past seven weeks, the NCIS sequel series has brought a new spin on Tony and Ziva's story, their life in Europe, and the enemies they have to fight against to protect their family and the new lives they've built. The series is only ten episodes long, and it's finally coming to an end with only NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 10 left.Next week's NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 finale will mark the end of Tony and Ziva's story until Paramount+ decides to renew the series for a second season, which is something they have yet to announce.A brief recap of NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 9A still from the series (Image via Paramount Plus/YouTube)Titled Ride or Die, NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 9 sees Tony try to find and save Ziva in Graves's estate in Isla Zafira without knowing that Ziva's kidnapping is only a ruse started by Jonah Markham. He's locked inside the house when Jonah blew up the entire building, but he surprisingly lives through all that with only a few scratches on him.Meanwhile, Jonah had already accessed Graves's network except for the server room. He used his newfound resources to interfere with Tali and Sophie's flight, redirect them to the island, and kidnap Tali. Martine also reappeared wanting to work with Tony and Ziva, but she also gave Lazar's laptop to Jonah.However, the laptop was only a ruse because she only went to Jonah to kill Graves. She's now working with Lazar, and hopefully with Tony and Ziva soon, against Jonah Markham.Major events to expect from NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 10There are plenty of things to watch out for in next week's NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 10, but here are some of the bigger ones:Tony and Ziva are saving Tali. With Jonah having eyes on everything and everyone with the help of Graves' network, it will be tricky to save Tali. But they are not alone, and as seen in the previous, Boris will be the one breaking Tali out.Martine is working with Tony and Ziva. She comes as a surprise ally after turning against Jonah once she realizes that he has become the person they are fighting against.Dejan Lazar is alive, and he and Martine have a plan against Jonah. He could be another key to help Tony and Ziva defeat Jonah in the finale, which means Boris could get a one-on-one with his hacking idol.Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva as the series nears its finale.