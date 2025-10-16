Peacemaker Season 2: All Cameos Ranked

Peacemaker season 2 delivered surprises at every turn. The series revisited Chris Smith's troubled past while exploring new dimensions. Viewers witnessed the return of familiar faces and the introduction of brand-new characters. James Gunn proved he knows how to blend unexpected guest stars with superhero action.

The second season expanded the narrative beyond what fans were looking forward to. It connected to the larger DC universe through wise choices. Each cameo served a purpose in the story.

Some appearances lasted mere seconds while others shaped complete episodes. Peacemaker brought together actors from different projects and eras. From rock legends to comic book icons, the cameos elevated the season. Here are all the guest appearances ranked.

All cameos ranked from the second season of Peacemaker

8) Nelson as themselves

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The band Nelson stepped onto the stage in the last episode titled Full Nelson. They performed their signature track To Get Back to You. The twin brothers Gunnar Nelson and Matthew brought their hard rock sound to the screen. The performance fit the emotional tone of the last moments. The lyrics matched the events unfolding with the characters.

This cameo displayed James Gunn's affection for rock music. The Nelson brothers hold a Guinness World Record for being the third generation in their family to achieve the top position. The performance in Peacemaker introduced their music to new viewers.

7) Stephen Blackehart as Sydney Happersen

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Sydney Happersen worked as a scientist at LuthorCorp. Stephen Blackehart portrayed this character with a retro look. He donned thick glasses and had a unique haircut. The character appeared in two episodes, assisting Rick Flag Sr. in examining alien technology.

They found portal devices that allowed travel between different dimensions. Blackehart has worked on several projects with James Gunn. The character appeared in both Peacemaker and Superman. Happersen helped find a world they called Salvation. Blackehart made Happersen memorable despite limited screen time.

6) Sean Gunn As Maxwell Lord

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Maxwell Lord owned LordTech and supported the superhero team known as the Justice Gang. Sean played this character in Peacemaker. Lord appeared during an interview sequence in the first episode. The character struggled with the microphone switch.

This mistake let Peacemaker hear all the private conversations. Lord made tough observations about the participants. James Gunn described this version as morally ambiguous rather than entirely menacing. The character is also featured in the Superman series. Maxell Lord was portrayed by Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984. The cameo set up future DCU appearances.

5) Isabella Merced as Hawkgirl

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Kendra Saunders joined the Justice Gang interview panel. Isabella Merced portrayed Hawkgirl with a carefree attitude. She took notes during the participant interviews. The character pulled out popcorn during the meeting. Hawkgirl talked about sudden topics instead of focusing on the task. Her deadpan delivery made the sequence funnier. Merced appeared in Superman in the same role.

The interview segment lasted under a few minutes. Peacemaker heard mean remarks about himself during the sequence. Merced made each moment count. The awkward energy between all three Justice Gang members created a sense of comic relief.

4) Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Guy Gardner brought this eccentric personality to the Justice Gang. Nathan Fillion wore a blond haircut and a gray superhero suit. His version of Green Lantern acted rudely and unseriously. Fillion has shown up in eight James Gunn projects.

Green Lantern made vulgar comments during the interview. He mocked Peacemaker throughout the conversation. The character joked about his own flat appearance. Fillon delivered perfect timing with witty lines. His performance in Peacemaker felt more disjointed than his appearance as Superman. The first episode benefited from his humorous energy.

3) Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag Jr.

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Rick Flag Jr. returned through alternate dimensions and flashbacks. Joel Kinnaman reprised his role from The Suicide Squad. Viewers saw Peacemaker kill him following Amanda Waller's orders. The third episode reveals that Emilia Harcourt dated Rick Flag Jr., and Chris Smith discovered Earth X, where Rick Flag Jr. was still present.

This version appeared meeker than the former. The meeting between Rick and Chris created unsettling tension. Kinnaman appeared without credits in the episode.

His ghostly presence haunted the main lead. Frank Grillo portrayed his father despite only a fourteen-year age difference. The cameo explored guilt over past actions. This appearance connected Peacemaker to The Suicide Squad in a thoughtful way.

2) Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Lex Luthor appeared behind bars in Belle Reve prison. Nocholas Hoult played the iconic villain with intensity. His sequences lasted barely one minute but made a huge impact. This cameo happened after the events of Superman. Rick Flag Sr. visited Luthor seeking help. He wanted scanners and alien portal technology. Luthor expressed disappointment in Flag's views on metahumans.

The villain offered resources in exchange for better prison conditions. Hoult delivered his lines with an intense tone. Peacemaker fans who watched Superman understood the context better. This appearance displayed that Luthor remains crucial to future stories. An extensive sequence established Rick Flag Sr. as a crucial threat. The cameo proved that James Gunn plans to utilize Lex Luthor extensively.

1) Michael Rooker As Red St. Wild

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Red St. Wild entered as the world's biggest eagle hunter. Michael Rooker portrayed this unique character across two episodes. A.R.G.U.S. hired him to kill Eagly. The hunter wore a Vietnam War pigtails and jacket.

He wore Native American necklaces and accessories. Red St. Wild performed rituals to locate his targets. He identified Eagly as a Primal Eagle leading other birds.

The character expressed intense enthusiasm for killing eagles. Economous stopped him from shooting Eagly. Red St. Wild seemed genuinely to hate eagles. Rooker is fully committed to the bizarre role. An outtake displayed him tasting eagle feces in an extended monologue.

Rooker has collaborated with James Gunn on several projects. Though technically a guest role rather than a cameo, Red St. Wild deserves the top spot. He gave Eagly a personal enemy. The acting was absurd and hilarious.

The second season of Peacemaker utilized cameos to strengthen its narrative. Every appearance connected different parts of the DC universe. James Gunn brought together performers from his past projects.

