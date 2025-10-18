Fire Country season 4 episode 1 ending explained: Who is Station 42’s new battalion chief?

Fire Country season 4 episode 1, titled Goodbye For Now, premiered on October 17, 2025, on CBS, and it picked up where season 3 left off with Vince, Sharon, and Walter trapped in the Buena Vista care home.While Sharon and Walter were rescued and sent to the hospital, Vince didn’t make it out alive. The episode focused on how the Leone family and Station 42 crew processed their grief amidst this tremendous loss.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Fire Country season 4 episode 1. Reader's discretion is advised.However, as expected, it was a bumpy ride during Vince’s funeral with emotions at an all-time high. Sharon and Brett Richards, an old nemesis of Vince, got into an argument while Jake and Bode were doing the same. That led to her suspending Station 42 from active duty for the moment, but that didn’t stop the crew from continuing their daily chores, waiting for the station to be put back on active duty.Along the way, Bode and Sharon dealt with their grief, helped by Gabriela and Manny, while Jake studied to become a battalion chief. Luke Leone, on the other hand, had other plans, as he decided to make Sharon’s life easier and contacted Cal Fire’s brass to ask them to decide in Fire Country season 4 episode 1.He only told her about the same in the closing stages of the episode, with Sharon upset that Luke decided to unilaterally do that without consulting her. However, as the two of them argued, Richards walked back into Station 42, but this time as the crew’s new interim battalion chief.Vince dies, Gabriela leaves, and Bode nearly falls off the wagon in Fire Country season 4 episode 1A still from Fire Country 4 (Image via Instagram/@firecountrycbs)Fire Country season 4 episode 1 begins in the aftermath of Vince, Sharon, and Walter being trapped inside the Buena Vista care home, but only Sharon and Walter are rescued. Vince’s body is brought out by the firefighters as Jake confirms that he passed away after the roof collapsed on the three of them. It left the entire crew of Station 42 and more reeling from the death of their battalion chief, with Bode at the heart of it.Things got heated between him and Jake when he overheard the latter talking about potentially taking over as battalion chief for Station 42. They got into an argument, following which Sharon benched 42 from active duty for an undisclosed amount of time. That allowed Bode and Gabriela to get even closer together, even though the former was in a relationship with Audrey.But with Bode still dealing with the loss of his father, he presses forward with determination despite his internal struggles. That eventually gets the better of him at the end of Fire Country season 4 episode 1, when Gabriela tells him that she is leaving after getting a career opportunity she can't refuse.Cal Fire wants her to be a traveling recruiter, using her story to inspire others to become firefighters, and Bode can’t deny her that. She also tells him that she’s still in love with him, but they both realize that the timing has never been right for them despite their love for each other.It leaves Bode without someone who has been a pillar of support during a turbulent period, and he nearly relapses. In the closing scene of Fire Country season 4 episode 1, a devastated Bode is seen going for the bag of pills he had stashed in his locker, only stopped by the voices of his mother and uncle shouting in the station.Bode and Jake duke it out for battalion chief only for a new face to take over the job View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFire Country season 4 episode 1 opens with tensions running high at Vince Leone’s funeral reception, where Jake is seen talking to Eve, Manny, and Gabriela about the future of the station. He also tells the trio that he is considering taking over as battalion chief once he gives the exam. Bode overhears him, and the two proceed to have a public argument in the middle of Vince’s funeral reception about who should succeed Vince.Bode insists that the spot is his &quot;birthright,&quot; while Jake argues that the position is just as much his as it is Bode’s and that he is a far more experienced candidate for it. The confrontation forces Division Chief Sharon Leone to make a decision, and she decides to suspend Station 42 from active duty. Not only that, but with Sharon grieving the loss of her husband, it leaves 42’s leadership position vacant.Not for long, though, as Luke Leone takes it upon himself to call Sacramento behind Sharon's back, which leads to Cal Fire’s brass taking it into their hands to appoint the next battalion chief of Station 42. Sharon only learns about this toward the end of the episode when Brett Richards walks in as the new battalion chief, although she refuses to accept the fact that he has taken on the position.That is because Richards was Vince’s old nemesis, and apparently the two were rivals during their days in the academy, and this puts Sharon on edge. She believes that having the man her husband couldn’t stand being the battalion chief of his division would have angered him.To make matters worse, Richards reveals that he has no plans of continuing Vince’s legacy and rebuilding things but instead plans to reinvent the station at the end of Fire Country season 4 episode 1.Interested viewers can watch Fire Country season 4 episode 1 on CBS.