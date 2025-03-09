For the Win: NWSL season 1: Everything we know so far

For the Win: NWSL season 1 is a mini docuseries produced by Words + Pictures that follows the 2024 playoffs and championship of the National Women's Soccer League. The season comprises four episodes and is directed by Marie Margolius.

Connor Schell and Libby Geist produced the show, along with NFL star Eli Manning, and NWSL veteran Alex Morgan. The series premiered on March 6, 2025, and is available for streaming in full on Amazon Prime Video.

The official synopsis of this sports docuseries reads:

“For The Win is an immersive docuseries that follows players like icon Alex Morgan, rising superstar Trinity Rodman, and soccer phenom Marta through the 2024 NWSL playoffs as dynasties crumble, history refuses to wait, and a new champion will be crowned. In 2024, the NWSL isn't just breaking records - it's shattering expectations.”

The show takes to the locker rooms of the stars as well as their training schedules, as they finally step out to deliver on match days. Viewers get to witness the raw emotions of players from the time they fight in playoffs to the moment they lift the trophy. The veteran players such as Alex Morgan and Marta are pitched against rising giants Trinity Rodman and Croix Bethune.

List of episodes in For the Win: NWSL season 1

The series opens with the regular season of NWSL coming to a close in 2024, and the teams fighting for playoffs spots. Every team does their best to come up with a winning strategy, be it following veterans or betting on younger stars.

From jousting in the playoffs to lifting the champions trophy, For the Win: NWSL season 1 is divided into four episodes—each with a runtime of over 40 minutes

Episode sequence Episode title Episode content 01 Chaos League Playoff matches between the eight qualifying teams 02 Win or Go Home High stakes quarterfinal matches 03 Semifinal Showdown Semifinals for NWSL 2024 championship 04 Do You See Us Now Championship final between Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride

With the playoffs out of the way in the first episode, the second deals with the quarterfinal matches. The face-offs in the episode are Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars, Kansas City Current vs North Carolina Courage, Washington Spirit vs Bay FC, and the defending champions Gotham FC vs Portland Thorns FC.

Four games and one episode later, Orlando Pride faces Kansas City Current, and Washington Spirit faces Gotham FC in the semifinals. The season finale comes with Orlando Pride going up against the Washington Spirit, and clinching a win to lift the trophy.

Which teams participated in NWSL Championship 2024?

Darian Jenkins and Mandy Freeman attend the premiere of the Prime Video docuseries For The Win: NWSL (Image via Getty)

The NWSL Championship 2024 had 14 teams vying for the top spot, out of whom eight teams made the playoffs. The final match in the championship was played between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit at the CPKC Stadium in Kansas City on November 23, 2024. It was aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, drawing in approximately 1.1 million viewers.

The teams appearing in the For the Win: NWSL season 1 are thus listed as follows:

Orlando Pride

Washington Spirit

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Kansas City Current

North Carolina Courage

Portland Thorns

Bay FAC

Chicago Red Stars

Where to watch For the Win: NWSL season 1

For the Win: NWSL season 1 is available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Subscription plans for the platform start at $8.99 per month. Fans can also access the Amazon Prime subscription bundle at $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Students can enjoy the services at the discounted rates of $7.49 and $69, respectively.

