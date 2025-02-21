Found season 2 episode 14: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With Gabi Mosely out of prison and back on her mojo, Found season 2 episode 14 is set to be an exciting one. The crime mystery drama will face new discoveries and missing person cases to solve while Sir continues to find a way to connect with Gabi again.

Found season 2 episode 14 airs at 7:00 pm Pacific Time on NBC next Thursday, February 27, 2025, before it arrives on streaming exclusively via Peacock. The next episode is expected to see Gabi stay true to her promise to Margaret at the end of the previous episode—find whoever kidnapped Jamie.

Episode 14 will be the first time Anthony Hardwick will be directing in the series, although he has worked as a cinematographer since Found season 1.

When will Found season 2 episode 14 be released?

As Found season 2 continues to its traditional weekly release schedule, fans can expect episode 14 to air next Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm Pacific Time or 10:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

But, release timings can vary from one region to another. Please look at the table below for the exact release dates and times for the upcoming episode in major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time Thursday, February 27, 2025

9:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, February 27, 2025

10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 28, 2025

3:00 AM Central European Time Friday, February 28, 2025

4:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, February 28, 2025

5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, February 28, 2025

8:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, February 28, 2025

12:00 AM

Please note that these release timings are already based on daylight saving time.

Where to watch Found season 2 episode 14

Like the previous 13 episodes of the ongoing crime thriller, Found season 2 episode 14 will have a television premiere before it arrives on streaming. It will first air on NBC on the scheduled release date before it will be available for streaming a day after that, on Friday, only on Peacock.

Peacock will also be the place to watch the previous 13 episodes of the season, given one has a subscription.

A brief recap of Found season 2 episode 13

Found season 2 episode 13 brought plenty of twists, turns, and shocking discoveries as M&A deals with a new missing person case while still ruminating over Jamie's real identity and his disappearance from years ago. M&A's new case was the missing sister of a blind man, the pastor who helped Gabi years ago.

Gabi believed he didn't kill his sister, but what little evidence was there says otherwise, leaving Gabi to think that her instincts were out of whack. But, it turned out that the pastor was innocent and they later found his sister in a private prayer room.

Meanwhile, with the mounting suspicion on whether or not Jamie is Margaret's missing son, her incredibly observant nature helped her remember a key detail that could be a breakthrough in finding Jamie's kidnappers. She remembered that Jamie's favorite toy, the red wooden train, which she found in teen Jamie's jacket pocket, was at home long after Jamie's disappearance.

However, days after he went missing, someone took the toy, and while she initially blamed her other kids for taking it, the toy was never seen again. She told Gabi about her suspicion, that whoever took Jamie away was someone close to her family, someone she trusted, and someone who could go inside her home and take the toy without raising suspicion.

Found season 2 episode 13 also teased Christian's death after he supposedly took his own life. Before that, he contacted Gabi about a threat to his life.

What to expect in Found season 2 episode 14

Found season 2 episode 14 is titled Missing While Matched, which is expected to kick off Gabi's investigation to find out Jamie's real kidnappers, which she promised Margaret she would do at the end of the previous episode. Meanwhile, rethinking plans and goals will be a key subject in the next episode, with Lacy reconsidering having a new relationship and Sir changing his approach to reconnect with Gabi.

Here's what audiences can expect in the next episode of Found season 2, per the synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes:

"A 911 call tips M&A off to a young woman who has gone missing after a date; Lacey considers starting a new relationship; Sir takes drastic measures to capture Gabi's attention; Margaret and Gabi investigate potential suspects in Jamie's kidnapping."

Read more: Who was arrested in Found season 2 episode 11?

Stay tuned for more updates and news on Found season 2 and other similar shows as the year progresses.

