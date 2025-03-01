Found season 2 episode 15: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Found season 2 episode 15 continues to excite fans with mystery and tension as Gabi Mosely and M&A continue to solve new cases of missing people that law enforcement couldn't. They will stop at nothing to find those missing people alive despite the struggles in their personal and professional lives.

However, fans will have a two-week wait before Found season 2 episode 15 drops on March 13, 2025, at 7 pm Pacific Time. That said, the next episode teases even more gripping drama as Gabi and her team deal with a new case involving several undocumented children who have gone missing only to uncover more secrets.

While the series stars Shanola Hampton as Gabi and Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent, the next episode will also see Nashville actor Ed Amatrudo as a guest star, per IMDb.

When will Found season 2 episode 15 be released?

Unfortunately for those waiting for Found season 2 episode 15, it will not air next week as expected. The next episode will have a two-week wait and will be airing on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 7 pm Pacific Time or 10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, release timings can vary from region to region. The table below will help with the exact release dates and times for when the upcoming episode airs in several major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time Thursday, March 13, 2025

9:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, March 13, 2025

10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 14, 2025

3:00 AM Central European Time Friday, March 14, 2025

4:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, March 14, 2025

5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, March 14, 2025

8:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, March 14, 2025

12:00 AM

Please note that these release timings have already been adjusted according to daylight saving time.

Where to watch Found season 2 episode 15

Like the previous 14 episodes of Found season 2, episode 15 will premiere on television first before it becomes available on streaming. It will air on NBC on the scheduled release dates above before it arrives on the streaming platform Peacock the day after its television premiere, on Friday.

The previous 14 episodes of the series can also be watched via Peacock with a subscription.

A brief recap of Found season 2 episode 14

In Found season 2 episode 14, Gabi and the rest of the team at M&A get unexpected help to solve the missing case of a kidnapped woman, Zuri, after going on a date. Jamie, who has been a constant fixture at M&A since his shocking return at the end of Found season 2 episode 11, steers the team in the direction where they ultimately find Zuri's real kidnapper.

They uncover the abductor's identity, who turns out to be one of Zuri's roommates whom they interviewed early in the case, after Jamie tells them to double-check the people on their roster. He thinks that someone may have used a fake name to get close to Zuri—a fake name that is still part of their real one, like their middle name.

It turns out that the parallel happened in his own kidnapping, where Jamie's abductor used to call him his middle name, Nicholas, instead of his first name, Jamie. Meanwhile, while M&A is busy solving their latest missing person case in Found season 2 episode 14, Sir is busy trying to get Gabi to come to him. He called her from jail and instigated a fight, thinking that Gabi would visit him after he gets assaulted, which didn't happen.

What to expect in Found season 2 episode 15

Found season 2 episode 15 is titled Missing While Seeking Asylum, which is expected to continue Gabi and M&A's quest to find missing people on top of each other's personal struggles. In the upcoming episode, they will be looking for missing undocumented children, but the case is more than what's on the surface. Meanwhile, while M&A is busy searching for clues about the children's disappearances, Zeke will take some time confronting his hangups.

Sir, on the other hand, after a disappointing episode 14 when Gabi refuses to answer his call or visit him, will get a surprise visitor in episode 15. The episode synopsis teases the mystery visitor as someone who would be in Sir's corner.

Stay tuned for more updates and news on Found season 2 and other favorite TV shows as 2025 progresses.

