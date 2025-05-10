Found season 2 episode 22 (finale): Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Found season 2 episode 22 sets up a difficult road ahead for Gabi Mosely and the rest of M&A, following the final scene of the previous episode. Lena is now on a warpath after the botched operation to lure her out of hiding, ending with her kidnapping Jamie. The synopsis of Found season 2 finale teases M&A using all its resources to track down one of their own.

With the next episode being the conclusion to season 2 of M&A's quest to find missing people, it's ironic that their last case would be looking for Jamie, who just got back after a kidnapping that lasted 13 years. Meanwhile, drama and trauma will befall Dhan, who has been a strong figure for the entire team throughout the season.

There's also the question of what will happen to Sir and how he will react after realizing that Gabi deceived him. All these will play out in Found season 2 episode 22, airing on NBC on Thursday evening, May 15, 2025.

When will Found season 2 episode 22 be released?

Fans won't have to wait long to watch the final episode of Found season 2, as it will be airing next week on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in its usual timeslot of 7:00 pm Pacific Time or 10:00 pm Eastern Time.

For audiences eager to catch Found season 2 episode 22 the moment it airs, be sure to check the exact release date and time in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time Thursday, May 15, 2025

9:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, May 15, 2025

10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 16, 2025

2:00 AM Central European Time Friday, May 16, 2025

4:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, May 16, 2025

5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 16, 2025

7:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, May 16, 2025

11:00 AM

Where to watch Found season 2 episode 22

Like the previous 21 episodes of Found season 2, the finale will be airing on television first before it arrives on the streaming platform. Interested fans can watch it on the Thursday evening release schedule on NBC. Additionally, it will be available for streaming on Peacock the very next day.

A brief recap of Found season 2 episode 21

Found season 2 episode 21 revealed Gabi's deceit to force Sir to help in locating Lena. She poisoned herself to make Sir believe that Lena targeted her, thinking that Sir would help them lure his sister out of hiding.

However, the plot was a bust, and Lena escaped. With M&A turning her brother against her, Lena was on a warpath and decided to hit M&A where it would hurt the most. Lena kidnapped Jamie on the way to spending time with his father and sisters. Meanwhile, Margaret has just learned that Jamie didn't arrive at his father's house and is not answering his phone either.

Found season 2 episode 21 also saw Dhan taking it hard after the operation to arrest Lena didn't end well. Meanwhile, Gabi was still feeling the guilt of her sin—kidnapping Sir and using his help in M&A's missing person cases.

What to expect in Found season 2 episode 22

After Jamie's kidnapping, there will be a war between M&A and Lena. It's still unknown where Sir stands in all of this, as he's supposedly back in prison and reeling after realizing that Gabi deceived him into surrendering his own sister. With Jamie just reuniting with Margaret after 13 years, Gabi decides to trade herself in for Lena's hostage. However, they must find where she's hiding first.

Here are some subplots audiences can expect to play out in the upcoming season finale, per the synopsis:

"Someone from Dhan's past resurfaces, looking for their missing wife and triggering Dhan's trauma; M&A mobilizes to track down one of their own as Gabi barters with her life; Heather's actions lead to a bold declaration."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Found season 2 as the show nears its finale.

