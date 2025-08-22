Foundation season 3 episode 7 ending explained: Why does The Mule hate the Foundation?

Foundation season 3 episode 7, titled Foundation's End, was released on August 22, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. With The Mule unleashing his Mentalic powers on New Terminus in the final minutes of episode 6, Foundation's End showcases the aftermath of his attack, and it lives up to its title perfectly.

Not only that, it also brings Brother Day and Dusk back into the forefront, fleshing out their futures and potentially setting up for what seems like an unavoidable ending for the Empire.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Foundation season 3 episode 7. Readers' discretion is advised.

With Brother Dawn still likely floating around in space, Foundation season 3 episode 7 focuses on three storylines, with The Mule leading the charge for the first time. The ruthless Mentalic manipulates New Terminus’ fleet to attack itself and almost effortlessly conquers the planet, leading to the entire planet surrendering to his powers.

This effectively brings down the first Foundation while the episode simultaneously uncovers The Mule’s complicated origin. He was brought up and suffered under the Foundation rule on his home world and was even forced to kill his parents after a decision made by the Foundation’s Assessors.

This led to him seeking revenge on the Foundation, the very organization that he blames for the loss of his family, as well as the impossible choices he had to make to survive.

Foundation season 3 episode 7 finally gives viewers a peek into The Mule’s life

Foundation season 3 episode 7, Foundation's End (Image via AppleTV+)

Ever since The Mule made his appearance in season 3, the ruthless Mentalic has been nothing but an antagonist to the Foundation’s hero, but Foundation season 3 episode 7 shows that there’s more to things. The episode kicks off by taking viewers to an Outer Reach farming planet where a woman, her baby, and a young boy are running through a field.

Over their heads, ships are flying as the trio attempts to beat the Assessors' home before their monthly visit. Things don’t go well from there as the Assessors judge the family’s living conditions and approve an increase to their food supply when the baby cries. The mother and father look stunned as the Head Assessor walks over to the cries, picks up the baby, and informs the family that they have 30 days to kill a child or be forced to watch The Foundation make the choice.

Given the ultimatum, the family goes to a nearby reservoir where the mother and father decide to drown their teenage son. However, while the father attempts to do so, the boy’s latent Mentalic powers activate, and he instead forces his parents to die by convincing them that they want to die for him because they “love me.”

This revelation finally gives viewers a glimpse into The Mule, even as Digital Seldon questions the veracity of the story The Mule is telling him.

Brother Day’s hallucinogenic adventure could finally give Demerzel what she wants

Foundation season 3 episode 7, Foundation's End (Image via AppleTV+)

After having his heart broken in episode 6, everything pointed towards Brother Day’s end, but Foundation season 3 episode 7 shows the Cleon clone still alive and kicking. Not only that, he’s also apologetic to Song for invading her privacy and assuming she wasn’t in a relationship. However, he maintains that she met a robot and hands over the tool he stole from Demerzel to the two ladies.

Even that doesn’t convince them, so they make him drink a liquid hallucinogen to ensure that he’s telling them the truth. Instead, the liquid sends Day into a spiral as he loses himself in a slew of uncomfortable visions, all focused on Demerzel to a larger extent.

In his visions, she taunts him about never being born and grants him a belly button to make him feel whole. After more uncomfortable moments, Song and Oceanglass learn that Demerzel has been programmed to serve only the Cleon clones and the Empire and would kill anyone who tried to tamper with that.

More to the point, Day learns that his caregiver refused to love the Cleons because her need and want for “freedom would win” over any love for them. It stuns the Cleon clone as he sits silently and weeps at his realization of what that means.

Foundation season 3 episode 7 shows Brother Dusk slowly unravelling at the seams

Foundation season 3 episode 7, Foundation's End (Image via AppleTV+)

While Brother Dawn and Brother Day were featured heavily since the start of season 3, Brother Dusk has had sparring moments to shine, which, in itself, is telling. However, even though his planned Ascension ceremony is on the horizon, Dusk has been forced to rule the Empire on his own thanks to his brother clones’ escapades.

To make matters worse, Dawn’s attempt at an Enclosure failed, and he disappeared into space, leaving Dusk to handle the aftermath. And he does so, albeit with a sense of apathy, after learning about what Dawn did and the fact that the ruthless Mentalic had attacked New Terminus using their own fleet.

Dusk then immediately goes to see Ambassador Quent and brings her back to the palace to keep her safe. Things soon turn romantic between the two as they share wine and kisses while taking a stroll along the courtyard. However, after the two spend the night together, Dusk wakes up, puts on his clothes, and walks out of the room to see Brother Day’s ferret Capillus standing outside.

But despite feeding the animal earlier with Quent, Dusk mercilessly stomps the innocent ferret and walks away.

Interested viewers can watch Foundation season 3 episode 7 on Apple TV+.

