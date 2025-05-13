Franklin: Release time, plot, and everything we know so far 

The Lebanese series Franklin will be released on May 15, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the US. It is created by Husain El-Minbawi and written by Cherine Khoury. Jamal Sinan and his company, Eagle Films, have produced this project.

The synopsis for the crime thriller series, as per Netflix, reads:

"A counterfeit artist, also a single father, is forced to work with his ex-lover to craft the perfect $100 bill—all to save his dying daughter."

Details about the release, cast, and plot for Franklin are discussed below.

Franklin is set to be released exclusively on Netflix

Franklin will be released on May 15, 2025, at 12 am PT and 3 am ET on Netflix. The series, consisting of six episodes, is filmed in Lebanon. The series is part of the four Arabic projects releasing on the streaming platform in 2025. Netflix is reportedly growing its Arabic-language media library after the success of The Exchange and Alrawabi School for Girls, Honeymoonish, and From the Ashes.

Nuha Eltayeb, director of content for Netflix Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, appeared in an interview with The National News in January 2025. He expressed that the past success among the audience has encouraged the growth in Arabic-based content on the platform.

“This past year, we launched incredible stories that have resonated with audiences in the Arab world and globally. This journey reflects the immense creativity and talent in the Arab world, and we are proud to keep the momentum going into 2025. Get ready for what's next,” Nuha Eltayeb said.

What is the series all about?

The trailer for the upcoming series Franklin was dropped on the official YouTube Channel of Netflix MENA on April 22, 2025. The trailer begins with Julia suspiciously avoiding the cops. It then introduces the other protagonist, who is informed that her daughter is critically ill. The scene is followed by multiple counterfeiting scenes featuring the duo.

Viewers also get a glimpse of an intense gang war between the leading counterfeiters. Adam is seen arriving to meet one of the bosses, probably to present his fake $100 bill. The video clip then depicts Julia being confronted aggressively by one of the leaders, Zain, before showing Adam in a tortured condition.

The scene is followed by gun action sequences from the series. A distressed Julia is shown being kidnapped by Zain along with Adam's daughter before the clip ends.

Cast members for the series

Franklin is led by Daniella Rahme and Mohamad Al-Ahmad, who feature as Yulia and Adam. The duo has previously worked on the Lebanese romance drama series Till Death, which is also available on Netflix for the audience in the US.

The other cast members include Fayez Kazak as Mounir, Tony Issa as Zain, Youssef Haddad as Nidal, and George Chalhoub as Al Hashem. It also features Sandy Bella as Raquel, Samara Nahra as Nasma, Khaled El Sayed as Abou Malhab, Pierre Dagher as Edward, and Wissam Saliba as Ayoub.

