Gen V season 2 episode 8 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Gen V season 2 episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET on Prime Video. The series, a spin-off of The Boys, follows young supes at Godolkin University. It stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, and Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, with Asa Germann as Sam Riordan and Shelley Conn as Indira Shetty.

Season 2 premiered September 17, 2025 and continues the fallout from the exposure of The Woods and the escalating power struggle surrounding Thomas Godolkin. The finale will complete the season’s storyline and will be available exclusively to Prime Video subscribers.

When does Gen V season 2 episode 8 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Gen V (Image via Prime Video)

Gen V season 2 episode 8 serves as the final episode of the season. It premieres globally on October 22, 2025, at midnight Pacific Time on Prime Video. The release time varies based on country and region.

Time Zone Release Time Release Date PT (Pacific Time – US & Canada) 12:00 AM October 22, 2025 ET (Eastern Time – US & Canada) 3:00 AM October 22, 2025 BRT (Brasília Time) 4:00 AM October 22, 2025 BST (British Summer Time) 8:00 AM October 22, 2025 CEST (Central European Summer Time) 9:00 AM October 22, 2025 IST (India Standard Time) 12:30 PM October 22, 2025 JST (Japan Standard Time) 4:00 PM October 22, 2025 AET (Australian Eastern Time) 5:00 PM October 22, 2025 NZDT (New Zealand Daylight Time) 7:00 PM October 22, 2025

The finale streams only on Prime Video. Viewers must sign in to a Prime Video account to access Gen V season 2 content. Subscription options include a standalone Prime Video plan or an Amazon Prime membership.

How many episodes are left in Gen V Season 2?

There are no episodes left after episode 8. The finale of the second season of Gen V marks the end of the current season. Unlike binge-released shows, this series followed a weekly rollout. The season opened with a three-episode premiere followed by weekly releases.

A brief recap of Gen V season 2 episode 7

Episode 7, Hell Week, reveals that the burned patient Cipher is hiding is actually Thomas Godolkin, the long-missing founder of Godolkin University. Cipher, who had been the dean, is shown to be a puppet that Godolkin controls through long-term psychological possession.

Marie uses her improved blood powers to bring Godolkin back to life, thinking he will assist end the growing threat to Supes. But she accidentally brings back a dangerous opponent. Godolkin says he wants to kill Supes those he thinks are weak or unfit.

Cate understands too late that Cipher's ideas and Godolkin's ideas are the same. Visions, on the other hand, warn of Marie's probable death, and Polarity gets some of his strength back after Marie helps him.

At the end of episode 7, Godolkin gets all of his power back, which leads to a fight at Godolkin University.

Major events to expect from Gen V season 2 episode 8

Gen V (Image via Prime Video)



Final confrontation with Thomas Godolkin: Godolkin is now free to do what he wants after getting full control of his body back. He plans to take his plan to the next level by changing the Supe population based on strength. In episode 8, we should find out how far his ambitions go and if anyone at Godolkin University can stop him.

Godolkin is now free to do what he wants after getting full control of his body back. He plans to take his plan to the next level by changing the Supe population based on strength. In episode 8, we should find out how far his ambitions go and if anyone at Godolkin University can stop him. Marie becomes a main focus: Marie's role in bringing Godolkin back to life puts her at the center of the struggle. It seems like her powers change with each episode, but they come with a price. The finale might show how far she can go and how long she can stay connected to the mysterious Project Odessa.

The fate of the team becomes uncertain: Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Cate are all having problems with each other, therefore the team's future is up in the air. Trust issues, notably between Marie and Cate, are still affecting the team's choices. How well they operate together might decide who wins the fight against Godolkin.

Gen V season 2 episode 8 premieres on October 22, 2025, at 12:00 AM PT on Prime Video, closing the second season with a high-stakes finale centered on the threat of Thomas Godolkin and the consequences of uncontrolled power.

